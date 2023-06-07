Elliot Page was born female and starred in several A-list movies and shows, including Inception and Umbrella Academy. He came out as a trans-man in December 2020 and has been enjoying his ‘trans-joy’ since then. Recently, the Oscar-winning star released his memoir called Pageboy, which revealed some pretty intense facts. Apart from traumatic experiences, the actor has also shared some good memories as well, and it has to do with his co-star Olivia Thirlby. Scroll on to learn more!

Olivia and Elliot starred together in the movie Juno. Elliot played the role of Juno, a high school teenager who got pregnant without planning. Olivia played the role of Leah, Juno’s friend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his memoir, Elliot Page revealed that he and Olivia Thirlby had s*xual relationship during the shooting of their film that was released in 2007. In the book, he said that they did it “all the time” and wrote, “I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby. S*xually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.” Despite Olivia being the same age as Elliot, she seemed more “older, capable and centred” to the actor.

After admitting their feelings, they “started sucking face,” as stated by Elliot Page in the memoir Pageboy. He added, “I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful.” They started having s*x regularly and he said, “Her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant … We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes, and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Olivia is married to Jacques Pienaar since 2014 but came out as bisexual in 2012. While talking in Brooklyn Magazine, she said, “Loving people is a necessary part of being human, and it is very difficult to love people in secret. And I am not one hundred per cent straight.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jared Leto Climbing The Walls Of A Hotel Without Protection In Berlin Has Taken The Internet By Storm, ‘Embarrassed’ Netizens Troll, “Is There An Underage Girl At The Top?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News