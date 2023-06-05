Amber Heard, who is one of the A-listers of Hollywood, has been open about her bisexuality for a long time. However, it’s always tough to come out to your parents. Do you know how Amber’s parents, who are quite strict and religious, reacted to her bisexuality? Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

Amber has been a part of many prestigious projects but she is mostly known for her red-headed character Mera in DC’s Aquaman. However, it’s not only that. Heard attracted more attention when she filed a defamation suit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and lost the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the time when Amber Heard opened up about her bisexuality in front of her parents. While speaking at the Making Change On and Off the Screen panel at SXSW, Amber Heard shared as quoted in People, “I am from Austin, Texas. My dad is out of central casting Texan. Good Southern man, and I was raised in a religious home.” She further explained how her parents reacted after learning that she likes a woman.

Amber Heard said, “And being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that it was just tears, tears. They didn’t know how to process it because, for them, it was being thrown into a binary system of processing it, negative or positive.”

However, Amber never displayed any negativity towards her parents, neither did they towards her, and over the time of five years, she could see a change in their attitude. Heard shared, “Five years later, I was getting an award, and I asked my parents to drive out to Dallas. And I see them sitting front and center and here I am getting this ‘gay’ award… My parents in five years, look at the journey. Attitudes and hearts can change.”

What are your thoughts about Amber Heard‘s parent’s reaction towards her bisexuality? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Said, “I Have Screen Envy”, With Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Sherlock Holmes’, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News