Actor Jared Leto is known for his eccentricity and how he immerses himself in a role for his films, and it now looks like has spread out in his real life too! The actor has caused a frenzy all over social media by climbing the walls of a hotel in Germany without any protection, and the netizens are having a hard time figuring out whether it is for any film or is it just because it’s Leto!

The Suicide Squad actor recently made news with his linkup rumour with a 27-year-old model Thet Thinn with whom he was spotted arriving at a hotel in Berlin, and this pops up several more questions as it looks like the same hotel. He is also in the news for taking the lead in Tron 3, tentatively titled Tron: Ares, and as per reports, it is still in the nascent stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the bizarre video of Jared Leto, which has been going viral on Twitter, has been posted by Pop Crave as well. He was reportedly spotted with a TikToker Younes Zarou, and as per ComicBook, this could be a collab between the actor and the social media influencer. Jared could be seen climbing the walls of the Hotel De Rome in Berlin, and he was wearing a black coloured loosely fitted t-shirt paired with cargo pants and black boots. Leto was not connected to any kind of harness while performing this real-life stunt.

The netizens can’t stop but express their amusement at Jared Leto’s actions as one tweeted, “This man will do anything(for fame) but take acting classes”

Another taking a jibe at him, wrote, “is there a underage girl at the top??”

While a third one quipped, “he’s so embarrassing”

Followed by comments like, “That joker role really does a number on them…”

“And I hope he gets arrested,” another wrote.

“He said “IT’S MORBIN’ TIME” and just went for it”, taking a dig at his Marvel debacle Morbius.

A user joked, “makda man spotted”

Thankfully, Jared Leto was not much above the ground, and observant netizens have also pointed that out. Here’s the viral clip of The Suicide Squad actor climbing up the walls.

Jared Leto was spotted climbing up a hotel without any type of protection. pic.twitter.com/3sxF0YBSMa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2023

For more updates on Entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Anthony Hopkins aka Odin, Calls His MCU Stint ‘Pointless Acting’ While Looking Back On The Thor Franchise He Appeared In: “They Shoved A Beard On Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News