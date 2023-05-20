Jared Leto might be 51 but that is not stopping the Hollywood star from dating young girls. The Morbius actor, who has earlier dated stunners like Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson, along with a bunch of top models, is now reportedly dating the 22-year-old Burmese model Thet Thinn and things might be getting a bit serious between the two. Read on to know the scoop.

Jared is best known for his movies like Suicide Squad, House Of Gucci, Dallas Buyers Club and Blade Runner 2049 among others. On the personal front, Leto usually keeps his love life private. The actor had a rough childhood as he got into drugs while his friends were busy with academics or athletics.

Shedding light on Jared Leto’s relationship with the young model, a source, as per The Radar Online, stated, “Jared’s been telling everyone he has a special girl in his life and isn’t seeing anyone else.” The tipster continued, “It’s pretty new but he’s gaga for her” adding that his friends have expressed concern about the wide age gap between the model and Leto however, “it helps that Jared’s in fantastic shape and looks closer to her age than he is.”

The source further spilled the beans, saying “He admits it’s taken him a long time to mature, but he’s a great guy and would make a great dad, so people are hoping he’s really serious about finding a long-term partner.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty 🦄 (@beauty_thet_thinn)

Prior to dating model Thet Thinn, Jared Leto was in a relationship with Russian model Valery Kaufman. The duo was first linked in 2020 and they were often clicked hiking together or rock climbing during the pandemic.

The Oscar-winning star and Kaufman parted ways in September 2022. A source at the time said, “Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up.” He is single and has been dating around.”

Speaking about his love life, the Requiem for a Dream actor in 2016 shared, “Even if I was in a relationship or maybe if I was having kids, I don’t know if I would share that information publicly.”

