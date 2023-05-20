Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a name for himself not only as an actor, businessman and filmmaker but also as a politician who served as the governor of California for two consecutive terms (2003-2011). The 75-year-old actor has been part of several hit and well-known films like The Terminator films, Conan the Barbarian, Commando, Total Recall, Predator Twins, and more – but none were his highest-paying ones.

You read that right. As per a report, none of The Terminator films (created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd) gave Arnold his biggest paycheque. In fact, it was a flop superhero film that handed him his highest salary and helped him make history. Read on to know which film it was and how much he earned for the flick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Ladbible, Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid $30 million for his role as Dr Victor Fries, aka Mr Freeze, in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 flop superhero film Batman & Robin. The film George Clooney as Bruce Wayne (Batman), Chris O’Donnell as Dick Grayson (Robin), Uma Thurman as Dr Pamela Isley (Poison Ivy), Alicia Silverstone as Barbara Wilson (Batgirl), and more. His Mr Freeze dialogues like ‘Ice to see you’ and ‘Cool party’ became well known.

Talking about how Joel Schumacher’s flop film turned out to be the biggest payday in his career, the site quoted Arnold Schwarzenegger saying, “It was Batman & Robin where they gave me over $30 million. I became the highest-paid entertainer in the history of Hollywood.” Despite a stellar cast, the film failed to live up to the hype and currently has a 3.7/10 score on IMDb.

As per Wikipedia, the film was made on a budget of $125–160 million and earned around $238 million at the box office Despite it being a flop, Batman & Robin paid Arnie well, significantly contributing to his $450 million net worth. And he isn’t complaining about it!

Did you know this trivia about Arnold Schwarzenegger? If yes or no, stay tuned to Koimoi to know more!

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Said, “No One Says That About Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars…” Slapping The S*xism Out Of People Targeting Her For Using Her Exes In Her Songs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News