Are you in search of some top-rated shows and movies to binge-watch? Look no further than Disney+ Hotstar, where a plethora of stellar options await you. From the witty humour of Arrested Development to the thrilling suspense of Prison Break, there’s something for everyone. So, whether you’re in the mood for a laugh-out-loud comedy or an action-packed thriller, Disney+ Hotstar has got you covered with a rich library of varied genres. Start exploring these top IMDb-rated shows and movies to experience the best of entertainment right at your fingertips.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (IMDb rating- 8.8)

Five friends with big egos and small brains own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia.

Arrested Development (IMDb rating -8.7)

A wealthy, multi-generational family in Orange County bonds together for survival after the patriarch is arrested and the family assets are frozen.

The Simpsons (IMDb rating- 8.7)

Homer Simpson is not a typical family man. As a nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him.

Daredevil (IMDb rating- 8.6)

Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.

Boston Legal- (IMDb rating- 8.5)

Alan Shore and Denny Crane lead a brigade of high-priced civil litigators in an upscale Boston law firm.

Alien- (IMDb rating -8.5)

The crew of the spaceship Nostromo investigate an alien distress signal, inadvertently bringing aboard an extraterrestrial life form with lethal survival instincts.

Billions- (IMDb rating- 8.4)

Hedge fund titan Bobby Axelrod and District Attorney Chuck Rhoades play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse which has them questioning what is power worth.

Prison Break- (IMDb rating -8.3)

An engineer installs himself in a prison he helped design, in order to save his falsely accused brother from a death sentence.

Homeland- (IMDb rating-8.3)

A troubled CIA operative tries to balance her unsteady private life with her risky high-level job.

White Collar (IMDb rating-8.2)

A white-collar criminal agrees to help the FBI catch other white-collar criminals using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman.

Ford v Ferrari (IMDb rating- 8.1)

Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles battle against all the odds to build a race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominant Ferraris at the Le Mans in 1966.

Dead Poets Society- IMDb rating- 8.1)

An unconventional English teacher encourages his prep school students to put their individuality before norms and follow their own dreams.

