Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi action film, Predator: Badlands, is now out in theaters, and the latest installment in the Predator franchise has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The film currently holds a critics’ score of 85% and an even more impressive audience rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Cinephiles and industry watchers must be hoping that this strong critical reception translates into robust box office performance.

Made on an estimated production budget of $105 million (via Variety), Predator: Badlands is the most expensive entry in the Predator film series to date. To put that into perspective, Badlands cost around 600% more than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 classic Predator, which was made for $15 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Given the long-standing connection between the Predator and Alien franchises, let’s see how Predator: Badlands’ budget compares to that of the Alien series.

Predator: Badlands vs. Alien Films – Budget Comparison

Here are the estimated production budgets for every Alien film in the franchise (excluding the Alien vs. Predator crossovers), from Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi masterpiece to the most recent entries, according to data from Box Office Mojo and The Numbers (listed in release order).

Alien (1979): $11 million

Aliens (1986): $17 million

Alien³ (1992): $50 million

Alien: Resurrection (1997): $75 million

Prometheus (2012): $130 million

Alien: Covenant (2017): $97 million

Alien: Romulus (2024): $80 million

Based on the above figures, it’s clear that among the Alien films, Prometheus remains the costliest production at $130 million, followed by Alien: Covenant ($97 million) and Alien: Romulus ($80 million).

This means that only one entry, Prometheus, was made on a higher budget than the latest Predator installment, Predator: Badlands ($105 million). In fact, Prometheus was produced on a budget roughly 24% higher than Badlands.

What Is Predator: Badlands About?

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

