Hollywood queen Jennifer Lawrence has built an impressive career in the last two decades. From her early breakthrough roles to her Oscar-winning performances, her career is truly an inspiration. The gorgeous actress is known for donning some unique roles, which later became iconic and helped her earn a massive fan following. Over the years, Lawrence has paired with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and some of them have become blockbuster hits. Here we have listed some of her on-screen partnerships that highlight her magnetic presence on screens.

1. Bradley Cooper

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper‘s pairing is regarded as among the most celebrated collaborations in Hollywood. The stars worked together for the first time in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, where both played the characters of emotionally damaged people who heal through one another. The film was a commercial success, with a worldwide gross value of over $236 million, and the pairing was widely appreciated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Film Cinephile (@thefilmcinephile)

The gorgeous duo reunited for American Hustle, where once again they showcased their fiery chemistry. This was followed by a tragic period drama, Serena, released in 2014. The film underperformed at the box office; however, the Lawrence-Cooper magic was unmatched, proving that their connection transcends genres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N Salama (@noonieloonie)

2. Josh Hutcherson

If there is one couple for whom the fans were rooting for the entire franchise, it has to be Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. They worked together in the film franchise The Hunger Games. In the film, a complex love story unfolds against the backdrop of a brutal dystopian survival game. Across the four installments, audiences appreciated the evolution of their bond from reluctant allies to devoted partners.

The film series is regarded as one of the highest-grossing franchises in film history, having earned over $3 billion worldwide. The chemistry between the actors added emotional depth to the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

3. Liam Hemsworth

In the Hunger Games series, Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth played the character of Gale Hawthorne. He was a childhood friend of Katniss and one of the rebels. They shared a past, and their mutual attraction created an emotional triangle that added romantic tension to the plot. Hemsworth’s scenes with Lawrence captured the pain of choosing between duty and desire. Their bond gave fans plenty to debate after the release of the final installment.

4. Chris Pratt

This is among the most popular films featuring Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. In this sci-fi romance film, she was paired with Chris Pratt, and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans. In the story, they were shown as two passengers on a space voyage who woke up decades too soon. The film was a box office success, earning over $300 million globally. Pratt’s charm and Jennifer Lawrence’s emotional depth made the duo one of the most loved on-screen collaborations.

5. Javier Bardem

In the haunting thriller Mother!, released in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence was paired with Javier Bardem. The film follows the story of a couple whose peaceful home is affected by chaos and destruction. Lawrence and Bardem’s on-screen relationship was intriguing to watch, as it reflected the psychological clash between devotion and ego. The film is regarded as one of the boldest and most controversial performances of the actress.

Jennifer Lawrence has recently paired with The Twilight Saga star Robert Pattinson for the black comedy drama, Die My Love. She will also be acting in and producing the murder mystery The Wives.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Chris Judd: Where Is He Now?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News