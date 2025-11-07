Prolific actor Diane Ladd passed away on November 3, 2025. She has left behind a wonderful legacy and brilliant work that will be known for generations to come. Survived by her daughter, actress Laura Dern, Ladd will be remembered for her television series, and the following 10 movies, which made the most money at the worldwide box office, as per The Numbers.

1. Joy (2015)- $101.13 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 61%

61% Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Streaming on: Apple TV

Plot: Based on the life of the founder of the ‘Miracle Mop’, Joy is the story of how one woman rises to become an entrepreneur. Diane Ladd plays her grandmother, Mimi, who briefly narrates Joy’s story, seeing her potential through a series of questionable choices. Despite the short role, Ladd shines, providing a strong support system to the up-and-coming businesswoman.

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)- $77.95 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 72%

Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik

Streaming on: Apple TV+, HBO Max

Plot: A Christmas of errors takes place in this 1989 comedy flick, penned by John Hughes, where Clark Griswold just wants to have a normal Christmas with his family, but everything that can go wrong does. Ladd stars as Clark’s mother, Nora, a part she was initially hesitant about, as she was less than a decade older than Chevy Chase, who played her son. However, her improvised scenes and lasting charm made this a memorable performance and something that paid royalties till the 2020s.

3. 28 Days (2000)- $62.06 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 33%

33% Director: Betty Thomas

Betty Thomas Streaming on: Apple TV+, Hulu

Plot: Sandra Bullock spearheads this drama about a newspaper columnist who is forced to undergo 28 days of rehabilitation after ransacking her own sister’s wedding. As older addict Bobbi Jean, Ladd brings a vulnerability to the role, a small beam of light in a movie only bolstered by its performances.

4. Primary Colors (1998)- $39 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%

80% Director: Mike Nichols

Mike Nichols Streaming on: Apple TV+

Plot: A realistic and perceptive portrayal of a U.S. governor’s rise to becoming President, Primary Colors is based on Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign. With John Travolta, Emma Thompson, and Kathy Bates in meaty roles, Diane Ladd as Mamma Stanton gets overshadowed. Still, she does a commendable job in a talent-packed film.

5. Black Widow (1987)- $25.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 54%

54% Director: Bob Rafelson

Bob Rafelson Streaming on: Apple TV

Plot: With a fair dose of action, drama, and mystery, Black Widow follows a woman amassing a fortune by marrying wealthy men and then killing them, likening their deaths to natural causes. Diane Ladd stars as Etta, the sister of one of the victims, a scene-stealer in her brief role.

6. Chinatown (1974)- $23.17 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98%

98% Director: Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski Streaming on: Apple TV+, Paramount+

Plot: A film noir, Chinatown has an adultery-seeking private detective expose a bigger conspiracy. Diane Ladd plays ‘Evelyn’, who initially hires the detective but is eventually revealed to be Ida Sessions, an imposter hired by a third party.

7. The World’s Fastest Indian (2005)- $18.9 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

83% Director: Roger Donaldson

Roger Donaldson Streaming on: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Plot: Based on the real life of Burt Munro, who set the record for the fastest motorcycle under 1000cc, this film is a passionate feel-good film with Diane Ladd playing Ada, who helps Burt get his bike to the competition.

8. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)- $17.6 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

92% Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Streaming on: Apple TV+, Amazon Video

Plot: Widowed mother Alice Hyatt wishes to become a professional singer but struggles to make a living. She encounters several people who add their own unique flavor, including Flo (Ladd), a waitress who knocks heads with Alice. Ladd was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for playing Flo and is remembered for her spitfire performance to date.

9. The Wild Angels (1966)- $15.54 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 59%

59% Director: Roger Corman

Roger Corman Streaming on: MGM+, Fubo

Plot: Sparking a counterculture of motorcycle gang movies, The Wild Angels is based on the escapades and adventures of Hells Angels, a notorious bike gang. Ladd played Gaysh, the girlfriend of ‘Loser’, whose motorcycle gets stolen.

10. A Kiss Before Dying (1991)- $114.76 million

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 36%

36% Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Video

Apple TV, Amazon Video Director: James Dearden

Plot: Wanting to build his fortune quickly, Jonathan Corliss hopes to marry rich. A wrench is thrown in his plans when his fiancée attempts to dissect the mysterious death of her twin sister. Diane Ladd plays Corliss’s mother, who makes him out to be an innocent soul, contrasting his true personality.

