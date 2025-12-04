The superhero world is abuzz with a big update. Scarlett Johansson, who carved her name in global fans’ minds through her role as Black Widow in Marvel films, is now reportedly in early talks for The Batman Part II. This news has come as a shock to fans, as it could mark her entry into the DC universe, something no one expected. At the same time, reports say that Zoe Kravitz may not return as Catwoman in the next film, raising even more questions.

Scarlett Johansson In Early Talks For The Batman Part II

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett is said to be in early talks with the makers of The Batman Part II to join the film. She will appear alongside Robert Pattinson, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. She is also rumored to play Andrea Beaumont in The Batman Part II. Matt Reeves will once again direct the film, which is set to start production next spring. Warner Bros has slated an October 2027 release.

Scarlett Johansson is rumored to play Andrea Beaumont in ‘THE BATMAN – PART II’ pic.twitter.com/6mEtFVWJOg — Auri (@Angelicmusee) December 4, 2025

The first film, released in March 2022, became a huge hit across the world and earned more than 772 million dollars. It also helped Matt Reeves create his own darker version of Gotham. Reeves and writer Mattson Tomlin finished the script for the sequel in June. Reeves mentioned in an interview with Variety that the script is stored in a locked pouch with a special code to avoid leaks.

Nothing is official at the moment, but Scarlett’s possible entry into Gotham has already sparked a lot of discussion. Scarlett has been busy with big films recently. She led Jurassic World Rebirth, which crossed 850 million dollars at the box office.

Zoe Kravitz Not Expected To Return As Catwoman

Reports also say that Zoe Kravitz may not be part of The Batman Part II. She played Selina Kyle in the first film and received strong reviews for her performance. Her absence in the sequel opens space for new characters and new storylines.

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman is not expected to return for ‘THE BATMAN 2’ pic.twitter.com/iUxol1RYmA — Celebs Media (@CelebsMedia7247) December 4, 2025

Matt Reeves seems to be planning a fresh direction for the second film. With Zoe not returning, the makers may be looking to introduce a new female lead. If Scarlett joins the cast, she could take up an important part in Bruce Wayne’s next chapter.

