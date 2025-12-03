Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has become one of the youngest full-blown entertainers and businesswomen. She has been showcasing her immense talent with her hit shows and movies. However, apart from acting, she has ensured she has multiple sources of income, including a beauty line, coffee brand, and more. Her multiple streams of income have led to her massive net worth as a 21-year-old self-made millionaire. Here we have shared details about her financial growth over the past decade.

1. Stranger Things: The Paychecks That Started It All

Millie Bobby Brown’s greatest and main source of earnings is through her massively popular show Stranger Things. She became associated with the show when she was only 12, and now, with the recent release of the fifth season, she has become the face of the show.

Seasons 1 & 2:

As per Deadline, the actress reportedly earned approximately $30K per episode. There were 8 episodes in season 1 and 9 episodes in season 2, which brings her total earnings to around $510K.

Season 3 Raise:

After the massive success of the first two seasons, the main cast negotiated a massive hike in pay. Millie Bobby Brown reportedly earned $250K per episode for the third season. She made a massive income of roughly $2 million for the season.

Seasons 4 & 5:

For the fourth and fifth seasons, her per-episode earnings have increased to around $300K, which has added more millions to her overall income from the show.

2. Movie Roles: From Godzilla to Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown has also become a highly recognized name in Hollywood, with her work in movies like Damsel, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Electric State, Enola Holmes, and more. Some of her biggest paychecks came from these films.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019):

It was the feature debut film of Millie Bobby Brown, and according to The Blast, she earned $1 million, along with a share of the profit earnings. She also reprised her role in the sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the pandemic era.

Enola Holmes (2020):

The film series that made her a popular name in Hollywood was Harry Bradbeer’s Enola Holmes. Her earnings from the first film were around 6.1 million, with an additional $800K due to the film’s strong performance. In the sequel, she made a massive earning of $7.5 million; however, as reported by Variety, Brown earned around $10 million for the film. Her other big-budget movies include Netflix’s Damsel and The Electric State, alongside Chris Pratt. These movies majorly contributed to her growing fortune.

3. Producer Paydays: Money Behind The Camera

Millie Bobby Brown is acing it in front of the camera, and now she has also taken on the role of a producer behind the camera. For the Henry Cavill film Enola Holmes, she reportedly earned an additional $500K, which was deemed the producer’s fee.

The actress is also involved in the production of Netflix projects, namely, The Girls I’ve Been, A Time Lost (based on a story developed with her sister, Paige Brown), Film adaptation of The Thing About Jellyfish.

4. Brand Deals, Modelling & Endorsements

The Stranger Things star is a professional model as well. She made her debut with Calvin Klein’s By Appointment campaign. In 2017, she signed up for IMG Models, and a year later, she became part of Moncler’s summer campaign. Over the years, she has become a sought-after name among famous brands and has worked with notable clients such as Citigroup, Converse, and Vogue Eyewear. She joined the Louis Vuitton group in April 2022. Although the exact earnings from these brands are not available, she has apparently earned a substantial amount from these top-tier endorsements.

5. Florence By Mills: Beauty, Coffee & More

Millie’s family became major stakeholders of the beauty line Florence by Mills in 2020. The brand started with makeup and skincare and has now expanded into hair care, fragrance, and coffee. The beauty brand generates a substantial share of profit for Millie and her family.

She recently announced her coffee brand, Florence by Mills Coffee, which has added another revenue source under the same umbrella.

6. Book Deal: Nineteen Steps

Beyond her acting gig and businesses, she had displayed her creative flair with the release of her book Nineteen Steps. She co-wrote the novel, which is inspired by her grandmother’s experiences during the war. Although her earnings from the book have not been disclosed yet, high-profile celebrity releases often include a huge advance, royalties from sales, and potential future adaptations of the novel.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Millie Bobby Brown’s estimated total net worth is roughly $20 million. According to reports, the amount has increased by $6 million over the last few years. The growth clearly reflects the rapid growth of her career and businesses in the last decade.

At just 21, her varied income sources put her among the youngest self-made multi-millionaires in the Hollywood industry. Her net worth is likely to keep climbing as new projects and ventures roll out.

