Stranger Things stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are making headlines after reports claimed that the latter has filed a harassment case against the former. However, the truth of the matter has yet to be determined; nevertheless, there was a time when Harbour spoke about being protective of Millie and their relationship dynamics. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Harbour plays Jim Hopper, the chief of police in the town of Hawkins, and becomes the Eleven’s adoptive father in Stranger Things. Eleven is played by Millie, and her character has psychokinetic and telepathic powers, who escapes from a secret government lab in Hawkins, where she was experimented on since birth.

David Harbour once said he was protective of his Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown

According to a Wion News report, David Harbour once opened up about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown on his appearance on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast. He said, “Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry… I’ve always felt this deep fatherly affection for her.”

It has also been reported that Harbour once spoke to Esquire Spain about mentoring the young cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and others. When Stranger Things began in 2016, Brown was just 12 years old.

Inside David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown’s Controversy

David Harbour has recently been accused of cheating by his ex-wife, Lily Allen, and she filed for divorce in September after four years of marriage. Meanwhile, sources claimed that Millie Bobby Brown accused him of bullying and harassment ahead of Stranger Things 5’s shooting.

A source told Daily Mail [via Hindustan Times], “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” Despite Allen’s personal issues with Harbour, she was reportedly supportive of him during his dispute with Brown on the Stranger Things set. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour starrer Stranger Things 5 will premiere on Netflix this year only.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: 6 Surprising Behind-The-Scenes Facts From Halloween Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News