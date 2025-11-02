If there’s any genre of movies that can keep you engaged till the very end, it has to be the horror genre. And as the spooky season is here in the name of Halloween, then these movies are a must-watch for the reason that they are based on real-life events. From Conjuring to The Exorcism of Emily Rose, these 10 Hollywood horror movies are inspired by true stories. So check it out.

1. The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Director: Peter Cornwell

Peter Cornwell IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Streaming On: Peacock

The Haunting in Connecticut is a horror movie based on the experiences that the Snedeker family experienced after renting a home in Connecticut. Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren also declared this house to be possessed by demons. This movie will leave you on the edge of your seat.

2. The Conjuring (2013)

Director: James Wan

James Wan IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & Apple TV

Ed and Lorraine Warren are quite famous demonologists in the industry who have solved many paranormal situations. The Conjuring franchise is based on the experiences of its creators. It was the first film of the whole universe starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Following the first movie, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It, and The Conjuring: Last Rites were also released, which were based on real events.

3. Annabelle (2014)

Director: John R. Leonetti

John R. Leonetti IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & HBO Max

We all know about the cursed doll Annabelle. It was first introduced in the movie The Conjuring, and then a separate franchise was made, including Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home. These movies were based on the demonic possession connected to the doll. These are all real-life events. Now, the doll is kept in the Occult Museum owned by the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

4. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix & Apple TV

The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a horror movie loosely based on Anneliese Michel’s story, a German woman who went through an exorcism and then died of malnutrition and dehydration. Quite a scary movie.

5. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Director: Wes Craven

Wes Craven IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & Apple TV

Wes Craven’s 1984 slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street was based on the newspaper articles published in the Los Angeles Times about young Southeast Asian refugee men dying in their sleep. In total, 28 men died. The movie’s theme was centered around these articles.

6. The Amityville Horror (2005)

Director: Andrew Douglas

Andrew Douglas IMDb Rating : 5.9/10

: 5.9/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & HBO Max

The Amityville Horror is quite a jumpscare horror movie that tells the story of the Lutz family. After they moved into their new Amityville, N.Y., home at 112 Ocean Avenue, paranormal events began to occur thirteen months prior to their move. Ronald DeFeo Jr. had committed six murders of his family. In 28 days, their family faced a lot of issues.

7. Things Heard & Seen (2021)

Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini

Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini IMDb Rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Streaming On: Netflix

The Amanda Seyfried movie Things Heard & Seen is adapted from the novel All Things Cease To Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. According to reports, this movie and novel are based on the alleged supernatural experiences that Brundage and her husband faced in their new rented house.

8. The Exorcist (1973)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & Apple TV

Even after so many years, The Exorcist is still considered to be one of the scariest movies. The plot of the movie revolves around a fourteen-year-old boy named Ronald Doe. It was reported that Doe was possessed by a demonic entity, and an exorcism was performed on him by priests. Apparently, the exorcism had to be stopped midway, and a few days later, he showed up in red marks all over the body spelling out ‘LOUIS’.

9. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Director: James Wan

James Wan IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & HBO Max

The Conjuring 2 is the second movie in the universe based on Ed and Lorraine’s other experiences. The storyline is based on the Enfield Poltergeist case. In the movie, the character Valak also made an appearance, which had a separate story altogether. For that, you need to watch Nun.

10. Fire in the Sky (1993)

Director: Robert Lieberman

Robert Lieberman IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Apple TV

Fire in the Sky is a movie adaptation of the book The Walton Experience. The film tells the story of Travis Walton, who claims to have been abducted by aliens on November 5, 1975, while he was returning home to Snowflake, Ariz. Walton was missing for five days. After returning, he published everything in a book, The Walton Experience. It’s not ghost-coded, but it’s definitely an eerie movie.

Well, there are other horror movies based on or inspired by real-life events as well. But this is a list that we have curated. Let us know your thoughts and which one you would pick to watch this Halloween season.

