The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still reportedly the favorite family movie in North America. The animated sequel will cross $400 million in North America today. It will be on the verge of crossing the domestic haul of Avatar: Fire and Ash, but is it happening this weekend? To find out about that, you’d better stick to the end of this article.

The animated sequel is also crossing a major milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It is still the highest-grossing movie of the year, with a worldwide box office of $800 million-plus. However, it performs worse than its predecessor and is expected not to surpass it. It will at least cross A Minecraft Movie and is expected to end its run as the all-time second-highest-grossing video game adaptation worldwide.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie drops to #3 in the domestic box office rankings. The animated feature has collected $2.7 million at the domestic box office on its 5th Friday. It is the 3rd biggest 5th Friday ever for a video game adaptation in North America. The sequel dropped by 41.3% from last Friday despite losing 319 theaters on Thursday. The movie has hit the $393.3 million at the domestic box office.

Can it beat Avatar: Fire and Ash at the domestic box office?

Avatar: Fire and Ash is a sci-fi film directed by James Cameron and the third installment in the Avatar franchise. It is the weakest film in the trilogy, which ended its box-office run a few weeks ago. The James Cameron film grossed just $404.3 million domestically, far less than its predecessors. Released in December 2025, Avatar 3 collected this sum over 119 days at the North American box office.

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tracking to earn between $11 million and $13 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. Therefore, its domestic total is expected to reach $402.6 million by this weekend, missing Avatar: Fire and Ash’s domestic haul. But the animated sequel will overtake it in its 5th week. Beating a franchise movie such as Avatar 3 is a significant achievement and might boost its sales as well.

What is the film about?

Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

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