Since the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, many theories have been circulating on the internet. Fans can’t stop making speculations about what’s going to happen next in Volume 2, especially when Will disclosed his powers and destroyed the Demogorgons.

In a somewhat convoluted theory, it appears that the makers have hidden some major Easter eggs in the first four episodes, which suggest that Robin could be a crucial part of the Mind Flayer.

Robin called Himself One Of The Elves Of Mr. Whatsit

When Joyce, Mike, Lucas, Will, Murray, and Robin were helping children to escape from the military base, one of the children asked whether the team was part of Mr. Whatsit, AKA Henry.

In response, Robin called himself one of the elves of Mr. Whatsit and gained the children’s confidence. Robin’s words sparked the theory that she indirectly hinted at her association with the Mind Flayer.

WAIT A MINUTE THIS IS A FREAKING TRAP I JUST REALIZED THAT ROBIN ACTUALLY HELPS VECNA/SHADOW TO MAKE WILL STRONGER ENOUGH TO BREAK THE WALL SHE SAID SHE FOUND A KEY, THE BRICK, THE BRICK IN THE WALL ROBIN TELL ME YOU ARE JUST FLAYED 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jk4vEssBUp — 🧙‍♀️ (@bylerbits) November 27, 2025

Robin Is The One Who Awakens Will To His Powers & Connects Him With The Hive Mind

When everyone was trying to find Holly Wheeler, Robin was the one who pitched the idea about Will connecting with Hive Mind to see Holly. Even she portrayed Joyce’s idea as flawed, suggesting that she was merely trying to protect her child.

Additionally, Robin’s motivation was a key factor in Will Byers’ ability to awaken his powers and ultimately protect everyone from the Demogorgons.

So, despite being a new friend of Will’s, Robin is the only one who had the idea about connecting Will to Hive Mind. As of now, this theory is merely based on the easter eggs dropped by the Duffer Brothers.

Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, especially after Will has powers.

This might actually be true pic.twitter.com/DszdqO8FN8 — Sandeep Baja (@SandeepBaja99) November 27, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Attempts To Sway Katie While Will & Electra Reel At Who Ran Over Luna

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News