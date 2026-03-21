With the final season of Stranger Things concluding on January 1, 2026, fans were left wondering when the complete series would be released on physical media. The wait for that is finally over, with Netflix and Arrow Video announcing a complete box set of the series, packaged in 25 discs, alongside a host of other bonuses and features. Read on to learn more.

Stranger Things: Release Date

According to IGN’s reporting, the complete Stranger Things box set is set to release on July 27 in the United Kingdom and on July 28 in the United States. Pre-orders are now open at Amazon and other online retailers.

The box set’s price varies depending on the edition you choose, with the Blu-ray standard edition costing around $200 on Amazon or $180 at the Arrow Video store. By contrast, the 4K UHD standard edition costs $220 from Amazon and $200 from the Arrow Video store.

For the deluxe editions, the Blu-ray version costs $250 on Amazon and $215 at the Arrow Video store, and the 4K UHD version costs $270 on Amazon and $230 at the Arrow Video store.

The deluxe editions also have a number of unique features to look forward to, including:

Special packaging consisting of unique wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos

A zinc alloy coin token of Palace Arcade

A self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch, a d20 Hellfire Club dice

Five double-sided posters drawn up by Kyle Lambert

Twenty-five art cards covering all five seasons

Reversible sleeves containing unique artwork from Kyle Lambert and Juan Ramos,

A double-sided foldout map of Hawkins

A 148-page artbook that contains concept art, original design sketches, and comments on the making of the series from the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton, Kyle Dixon, and others.

‘Stranger Things’ Remains One Of Netflix’s Biggest Hits

Stranger Things has been among Netflix’s most popular and acclaimed series since the first season premiered on July 15, 2016. The plot of the show was based on the Montauk Project conspiracy theories, which alleged that the United States government conducted illicit experiments in psychological warfare and time travel in Montauk, New York.

The series takes place in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the Hawkins National Laboratory, under the Department of Energy, is conducting deeply unethical human experiments to create a supersoldier. Eventually, one of their captives, known as Eleven, escapes, and the lab’s agents go to great lengths to hunt her down. Meanwhile, a group of residents in Hawkins is having to reckon with the sudden disappearance of Will Byers, including his mother, Joyce Byers, and his friends Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, and Luis Sinclair.

Eventually, the people in Hawkins are forced to reckon with the fact that a nefarious conspiracy has been brewing right under their noses and that supernatural threats are about to menace the town from a mysterious plane of existence known as the Upside Down.

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