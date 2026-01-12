Joe Keery is currently the talk of the town in Hollywood after the grand conclusion of The Stranger Things 5 finale. With each passing day, the Stranger Things star is reaching new heights in his career. Recently, he even surpassed Taylor Swift on Spotify to grab the #1 spot in the global chart.

Amid all this, reports have indicated that Marvel Studios is eyeing Joe Keery for a potential role in the MCU. These reports remain speculative, as no official confirmation has been released yet. However, let’s have a look at three potential characters Keery can play in the colorful superhero multiverse.

3. Joe Keery as Harry Osborn

A few months back, there were major speculations on the Internet, claiming that Joe Keery could potentially play the role of Harry Osborn in the Marvel Universe. For those who are unaware, Harry was a close friend of Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise.

Later, the character transformed into the Green Goblin and became a villain. Fans believe that Keery is a perfect fit for the role and can be a vital part of upcoming Spider-Man movies. Keery shares a similar demeanor to James Franco, who played the role of Harry Osborn in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies.

Joe Keery should play HARRY OSBORN to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZW260m3Ez2 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 11, 2026

2. Gambit

Gambit is a Marvel superhero who has kinetic energy powers and belongs to the X-Men universe. The character of Gambit is currently played by Channing Tatum, who recently appeared as the mutant in the Deadpool & Wolverine movies.

Marvel is set to reset its timeline after the Secret Wars flick. Therefore, Joe Keery can play the next Gambit role in this superhero universe.

1. The Next Spider-Man?

Tom Holland is set to feature as Peter Parker in a Spider-Man trilogy starting from Brand-New Day. Following this, if Marvel is looking for a new Peter, then Joe Keery can be a potential contender. The actor seems tailor-made for the role. However, such a decision seems unlikely on Marvel’s part.

Is it just me or wouldn’t Joe Keery have been a good Peter Parker/Spider-Man? pic.twitter.com/980vFonFyu — 🌷 (@Mutant_Menace) January 2, 2026

