The Stranger Things series has finally concluded after a decade of breathtaking intrigue. The season 5 finale premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, which appears to be a befitting ending for this epic series.

Now the cast members of Stranger Things are expected to be part of other projects in the upcoming years. Let’s look at what they have lined up.

1. What’s next for Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington?

After giving us the iconic Steve Harrington character, Joe Keery will appear in the film Cold Storage, where he will portray the role of Travis Meacham. Directed by Jonny Campbell, the movie is based on the novel of the same name by Koepp.

The film is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026, in the United States by Samuel Goldwyn Films, and on February 18, 2026, in France by StudioCanal.

Joe was rumored to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Harry Osborn, but no official confirmation on that has been made yet.

New stills of Joe Keery in ‘Cold Storage’, releasing in theaters this February! 📸: coldstoragemovie on Instagram pic.twitter.com/svqVWIm1l3 — Joe Keery Updates (@updatingkeery) December 23, 2025

2. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink, who played the role of Max in Stranger Things, is set for a massive project as part of the MCU.

Reports disclosed that Sadie is part of the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release in July this year.

Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey in the MCU She will first appear as the X-Men character in #SpiderManBrandNewDay Via: @JoshDenofNerds pic.twitter.com/kIbhE1dkLi — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) December 9, 2025

3. Millie Bobby Brown

Milli Bobby Brown, who played the popular role of Eleven on the show, has also major movies and television shows lined up after Stranger Things. The star will be featured in Enola Holmes 3 and Just Picture It.

Talking about television shows, she is expected to be part of Prism in the role of Cassie.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge spotted behind the scenes of Enola Holmes 3. NOW IN PRODUCTION! pic.twitter.com/b7j75GGWJQ — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2025

4. Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard will continue to appear in the hit series, IT: Welcome to Derry. Additionally, he is scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live for an upcoming episode in 2026.

Finn Wolfhard reveals he’s working on a project related to the IT Franchise. "When they first started thinking about IT: Welcome to Derry, it was probably 2021. Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, “You’re involved.” Yeah, I’m connected. I think there’s something else that… pic.twitter.com/oSwlSFlI1b — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) January 1, 2026

5. Jamie Campbell

Jamie Campbell, who played the role of Vecna, is set to make an impactful entry in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3. It will be released later this year.

Jamie is expected to play an elf character from the books, and the audience is already excited to watch him in that role.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s next big role after Stranger Things S5 is in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3 which releases later this year. He plays an elf character from the books#TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/UmJHvbfBSF — Fellowship of Fans 🐎 (@FellowshipFans) January 1, 2026

