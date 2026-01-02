Canadian hockey drama, Heated Rivalry, became one of the most talked-about shows on the internet. The showmakers are now gearing up to release their second season in 2027. The popularity of this Canadian drama has thrown a spotlight on several LGBTQ+ dramas. So here are 5 dramas you can add to your watchlist in 2026.

1. Pose (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Creators: Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy Streaming In The USA: Hulu

A dance musical set in the 1980s, ‘Pose’ follows the story of a ‘house’, i.e, a. family made of self-chosen members who protect the youth rejected by their family due to their sexual orientation. The house members navigate their lives in the growing ball culture of New York. Apart from competing in various ballroom competitions across categories, the show also focuses on how the house members navigate their personal lives.

2. Heartstopper (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Creator: Alice Oseman

Alice Oseman Streaming In The USA: Netflix

This romantic show revolves around two British teens, Nick and Charlie. While Nick is the school’s star rugby player, Charlie is the quiet overthinker who prefers to keep a low profile. One day, Charlie and Nick end up sitting together in class, and it marks the beginning of their friendship. This friendship soon turns into something more, and the show explores this growing dynamic over its three-season run.

3. Fellow Travelers (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Creator: Ron Nyswaner

Ron Nyswaner Streaming In The USA: Paramount+ With Showtime

Fellow Travelers is a romance drama that spans across four decades during the McCarthy era in Washington. The limited mini series follows the story of Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin as they begin their whirlwind romance just whenJoseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn begin campaigning against ‘subversives and sexual deviants’.

4. Euphoria (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Creator: Sam Levinson

Sam Levinson Streaming In The USA: HBO Max

Euphoria follows the story of a drug addicted teen named Rue and her fellow classmates. As Rue navigates her drug addiction issues, she falls for the new girl in her class, Jules. Apart from drug addiction, the show explores several themes like sexuality, body image issues, family dynamics, and gun violence.

5. Sex Education (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Creator: Laurie Nunn

Laurie Nunn Streaming In The USA: Netflix

This Netflix show Sex Education follows the story of high schooler Otis Milburn, whose mother is a sex therapist. Otis uses his knowledge of sex and, with the help of his friends, opens a secret sex therapy clinic in their school. As the characters evolve, it also dives into topics of women’s safety, single parenting, and sexuality.

