Shudder has found itself another hit in Queens of the Dead that lurched onto screens with gore and a disco beat that refuses to die. The story unfolds at an LGBTQ+ warehouse party that takes a bloody left turn, all under the direction of Tina Romero (daughter of horror legend George A. Romero), who clearly inherited her father’s love for the undead. The cast features Katy O’Brian, Jack Haven, Riki Lindhome, Jaquel Spivey, Cheyenne Jackson, and Margaret Cho bringing life to the apocalypse.

Queens Of The Dead RT Score: Critics Celebrate Tina Romero’s Directorial Debut

The film’s debut sent critics into a frenzy of approval, earning a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score from 40 critics so far. That number could shift as more reviews crawl in, but for now, it is nearly flawless. Reviewers have thrown out a range of glowing scores, from one perfect 10 from a critic to a healthy spread of 9.5s, 4.5 out of 5s, and plenty above 7 out of 10.

The praise circles around how Tina Romero manages to balance humor and horror while paying tribute to her father’s legacy without copying his formula. The movie is messy in the way a zombie rave should be, consisting of fun, loud, and full of life after death.

Queens Of The Dead Is Carrying On The Romero Directorial Legacy

It is no small thing that Queens of the Dead surpassed the 92% Rotten Tomatoes score of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, a film many still rank as the gold standard of zombie cinema. Now, that is high ground for a debut feature. Her father’s final outing, Survival of the Dead, barely crawled to 29%, so this feels like a resurrection in more ways than one.

