After much anticipation, the horror thriller, Bring Her Back, is reportedly arriving on Netflix. The film was released in Australia on May 29, 2025, and performed decently at the box office. However, if reports are to be believed, those who have missed it in theaters can soon watch this horror film on the streaming giant.

Bring Her Back Rumored Netflix Release Date Update

According to an update from 123Telugu, Bring Her Back will be arriving on Netflix on November 22, 2025. The source mentioned that the release date has been confirmed through Netflix’s content catalog.

Currently, on the website, the movie is listed as ‘Remind Me.’ This means that if you push this button, the platform will notify you when the Australian horror movie will be available to watch.

If the November 22, 2025, release date proves to be accurate, viewers will have to wait around a month to witness Danny Phillippou and Michael Philippou’s directional film. Before this, Danny and Michael had already released a movie, Talk to Me, which is part of the same universe.

The cast of Bring Her Back includes Billy Barrat, Sora Wonga, Sally Hawkins, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, and Mischa Heywood. So if you are a fan of horror thrillers, the dark, suspenseful movie is something you shouldn’t miss!

Where Else Can You Watch Bring Her Back On OTT?

Besides Netflix, you can watch Bring Her Back on a rental basis on Amazon Prime Video. The film is already available on the site, and you can watch it soon after purchasing it for rent. Similarly, it is available for rent on Zee5, but on Netflix, it is expected to be available for subscribers without requiring any additional payment.

