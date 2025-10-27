Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have finally made their relationship official by walking hand-in-hand at the Hollywood singer’s 41st birthday party. Their dating life has become the talk of the town ever since they got photographed vacationing together. Now, it’s confirmed, and the new couple in town looked absolutely gorgeous. Know everything about them.

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Confirming Their Relationship

A popular Hollywood pop star and a former Canadian prime minister have now found love in each other. After parting ways with Orlando Bloom, Perry has been hitting the headlines for her new romance. However, now she has accepted it and made an appearance with her beau at her birthday party in Paris. They were celebrating her special day in the French capital.

katy perry and justin trudeau in paris for her birthday awww she looks so happy pic.twitter.com/83x5e710Pt — . (@likeathornrose) October 26, 2025

For her first public outing with Justin Trudeau during her 41st birthday celebration in Paris, Katy Perry chose a bold yet elegant look. She stepped out in a vibrant red satin body-skimming dress that hit just above the ankles, making a refined statement. On the other hand, Justin Trudeau wore a stunning black suit and made her get into the car first. That gesture also got a lot of appreciative notes from the fans. This romantic outing marks the first public appearance of the duo after they became a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms for months.

katy perry & justin trudeau took their romance public tonight in paris pic.twitter.com/SS1jP1bMx4 — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 26, 2025

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s Dating Timeline

For those who don’t know, Perry and Justin sparked dating rumors in July 2025. During this time, they were seen walking together in Montreal’s Mount Royal Park, and later, they were also spotted having an intimate dinner at Le Violon. Social media users were quick to notice the closeness between them that ignited their dating phase.

Just after that, Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying Katy Perry’s Lifetime tour stop in Montreal. Apparently, he had come with his daughter, Ella Grace, which ignited more curiosity about the nature of their relationship among fans. However, the romance reports received confirmation when they were spotted spending cozy time together in Santa Barbara, California, on a yacht in September 2025. Their affectionate moments were captured and went viral all over social media platforms.

New photos have surfaced allegedly showing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as a couple. The two were seen kissing aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. pic.twitter.com/xNBhV2aKwC — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 11, 2025

It may seem too quick, but the couple is in love, and it’s evident. Before becoming a couple, they had both been in long-term relationships with their previous partners. While Katy Perry was with Orlando Bloom, Justin Trudeau was married to Sophie Gregoire. The former Canadian PM parted ways after being married for 18 years, and Perry broke off her six-year engagement.

Well, what are your thoughts about the new couple?

