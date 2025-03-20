Kameron Westcott, former star of The Real Housewives of Dallas, is seething, but her fury isn’t directed at a fellow reality star. It’s aimed at none other than pop powerhouse Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. The heat between the two sides reportedly stems from a bitter legal battle over a Montecito mansion that Kameron claims has become an appalling case of greed.

A Dying Man’s Plea

The couple, reportedly worth a staggering $400 million, has been relentless in pursuing the television star’s ailing father-in-law, Carl Westcott, an 85-year-old veteran battling Huntington’s disease.

Westcott, confined to a memory care center in Dallas, is facing the final chapter of his life, and yet he’s still entangled in a lawsuit over a house he once called home. “It’s heartbreaking that someone can be so greedy,” the philanthropist fumed, per Radar Online.

The drama traces back to 2020, when Perry scooped up Westcott’s 8.9-acre estate for nearly $15 million, but almost immediately after signing the deal, just mere days after undergoing back surgery, Westcott begged the courts to void the sale, claiming he’d been too medicated to comprehend what he was agreeing to. More than the money, his plea was heartbreakingly simple: that he just wanted to die in his own home.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Take The Win

Despite Westcott’s desperate appeals, the courts didn’t side with the ailing veteran. They ruled in favor of Perry and Bloom, officially handing them the keys in 2024, but that wasn’t the end of it. Now, Perry is demanding an additional $6 million from Westcott, citing back rent and damages.

Kameron, who appeared on The Real Housewives Of Dallas in seasons 2 through 5, complained about the A-listers, “They are not backing down.” She said the family wants Westcott’s last days to be peaceful and admits the legal fight is “the last thing we want to deal with.”

The Westcott’s Fire Back

Kamerons’ brother-in-law, Chart Westcott, didn’t hold back either. He said that while he’d love to confront Katy Perry, he has no intention of addressing Bloom. “I wouldn’t talk to Orlando because it’s clear he doesn’t wear the pants in that relationship,” the 39-year-old said. “I’d ask her to explain why she feels the need to pursue millions from a sick man. I’d remind her that money, power and fame do not relieve you of your responsibility to be decent. And I’d tell her how much hurt she’s caused to our family.”

