In this world of digital media, trolling, and online hate, spreading narratives by hiding behind fake accounts has become the norm for people who don’t have lives of their own and have frustration in their hearts. Hailey Bieber is someone who has been targeted by such people for years on end. Be it her work, her dating life, her marriage to Justin Bieber, or her son Jack Blues.

After having ignored the baseless rumors and conjectures for a long part of her life, the model has had enough. She is done letting things slide and is looking at potential legal options to ensure that the jobless haters face the consequences of their own actions. Here’s everything we know about it.

Is Hailey Bieber Looking At Legal Options Against Trolls, Online Hate & False Narratives?

According to TMZ, Hailey is tired of all the malicious lies being spread about her on the Internet, and she has finally decided to take legal action against such accounts. A few days ago, an account edited and falsified a video to claim that Hailey liked a hate post about Selena Gomez’s fiance, Benny Blanco. Next, a video claimed she used to be a stalker and bully.

Such narratives have been all around her for years, brainwashing people against her and she has avoided and ignored them all this while. But not anymore and the first step she has taken is to look to hire an attorney to let people know that the lies they are spreading also have consequences. And just because she ignored things for years does not mean hate can multiply.

As per the portal, the biggest issue for the Rhode founder is how all of the blatant misinformation is being taken at face value. Even though she has never wanted to waste time or energy on the trolls, the narratives have gone too far and become way too ridiculous. To add to it, she is a mother now and things are different. She doesn’t want to let things slide anymore.

A source told TMZ that Hailey has reached out to attorney Lisa Moore, who represented Cardi B in her defamation case against blogger Tasha K. The businesswoman is looking to explore legal action options against the false and baseless defamation statements and narratives being spread about her on social media platforms. And it might just be a big winning move.

For those unversed, Lisa actively helped Cardi B get the victory during a $4 million defamation judgment against Tasha K. It is to be seen what actions Hailey decides to take. Further details have been kept under wraps. Fans are rooting for her and are glad she finally took the legal route. The lies and blatant defamation attempts were getting too much to tolerate and ignore.

