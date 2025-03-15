Social media, fans, and media haven’t been kind to Justin Bieber and Hailery Bieber. The couple has had to tune out the narrative and lies to exist peacefully. But the last couple of weeks have been quite harsh.

The divorce rumors which resurge every few months are back but to add to it, Justin’s health and sanity are being questioned. These rumors come at the time when both of them are trying to adjust to parenthood after the birth of their first child, Jack Blues last year. Here’s what a new report has said about Hailey and Justin’s reported reaction about the mess being spread.

Are Hailey & Justin Bieber Bothered By “Upsetting” Divorce Rumors?

According to In Touch Weekly, the model and the pop star are rightfully upset about all these reports and conspiracy theories. “All the rumors and talk about them being on the verge of a breakup is upsetting, it absolutely bothers them, but they also don’t have the time or energy to waste on what other people are saying,” a source told the portal about the power couple.

“They’d never have a moment to do anything else if they let that rule their life,” they added and pointed out, “They’re like all couples, they have ups and downs and disagreements, but they both insist that what they have is forever true love.” In addition to their romance and marriage, “They’re both obsessed with Jack, he’s the complete focus of their world right now.”

The insider stated, “They wouldn’t have it any other way.” But life isn’t all rosy and it has definitely been “a huge adjustment for their lives” to learn to be parents while navigating how to take care of Jack in the best way they can. Hailey and Justin also have successful careers to focus on so they have been juggling several things at once in these last couple of months.

“They’ve gone from having their days and nights wide open to do whatever they want, to having total responsibility 24/7,” the source revealed and then continued, “It’s not easy, there’s a reason Justin has been going to the spa so much lately, he needs to destress. Hailey’s been getting pampered too.” The all-nighters are quite draining but people have been gossiping about it.

Regardless of the noise, the Rhode founder and the Baby hitmaker want to tune out the world and completely focus on themselves. “They realized they need to take care of themselves as well as Jack, because parenthood is so all-consuming,” the source concluded. For the unversed, Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018 and hosted a ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

