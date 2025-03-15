The upcoming Harry Potter television series promises to delve deeper into the magical world, potentially stretching across an impressive ten consecutive years. But while this ambitious timeline has piqued curiosity, some fans are less enthusiastic about rumored casting decisions.

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape: A Controversial Choice

According to The Hollywood Reporter, British actor Paapa Essiedu, known for his roles in The Lazarus Project and Gangs of London, has reportedly been offered the role of Severus Snape.

Even though it’s not clear if formal negotiations have started between the two sides, the speculation has already stirred passionate reactions among fans. The late Alan Rickman famously embodied the complex Potions Master from 2001 to 2011, leaving a legacy many believe is impossible to match.

Fans Reactions After the News Broke Out

Subsequently, news of Essiedu’s potential casting sparked mixed responses. One penned, “I’m sorry but there is only one man who can be Professor Snape. Shame on HBO for going near this. It’s just going to ruin something that should be left well alone.”

Another wrote, “Paapa Essiedu shouldn’t take this role for his own benefit. He could be the best actor in the world but he doesn’t fit the characteristics of Snape from the book. I don’t understand the push to change everything from the original context.”

A third said, “Those woke, virtue-signalling, DEI loving, Hollywood idiots are at it again. The man described in the source material as ‘a thin man with sallow skin, a hooked nose, and greasy, shoulder-length black hair’ is now to be played by a black dude. It’s an insult to both the books, and the late Alan Rickman, who personified the role so perfectly.”

Another echoed, “I have nothing against Paapa Essiedu, I’m sure he’s a great actor, but… I say this as the huge Harry Potter fan that I am, this series is completely unnecessary, and also no one can do what Alan Rickman did.”

Others came to the defense of the Black Mirror actor, with a fan typing, “Paapa Essiedu is a phenomenal actor and in another world this would be a fascinating and inspired bit of casting, unfortunately this show, ironically enough, is cursed from birth.”

One wrote, “I love Paapa Essiedu.. Saw him in The Effect at the London National Theater a year ago and he’s too good!!”

The Dumbledore Debate: John Lithgow’s Casting

This potential casting decision follows another divisive move: American actor John Lithgow’s rumored role as Albus Dumbledore. Fans were quick to voice frustration, arguing that Dumbledore should remain British to preserve the series’ cultural authenticity.

Taking to X, fans wrote, “I can’t understand why John Lithgow is the new Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter HBO series. Dumbledore is British, Lithgow is from the USA.” Another penned, “Nothing against John Lithgow, but Dumbledore and the whole Harry Potter franchise is British.”

As HBO moves through pre-production, the network has remained tight-lipped, emphasizing that details will only be confirmed once finalized.

