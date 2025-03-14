Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seem to be riding the high of their pda-filled romance with the power duo barely able to keep their hands off each other.

The pair has been spotted slipping away from glitzy Hollywood parties to enjoy more private moments together, with their chemistry reportedly burning red hot. Jenner, seemingly trying to capitalize on this momentum, has even gushed to friends about their steamy bed encounters, but insiders warn that her candid chatter could lead to a potential backfire.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, & Timothée Chalamet at Indian Wells. Starry night. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Eli3YxawBz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 10, 2025

Timothee Chalamet’s Privacy Concerns

While Kylie is basking in the excitement of her new relationship, Timothée remains wary. The actor, known for valuing his privacy, is said to despise reality TV drama and is uneasy about his personal life becoming tabloid fodder.

An insider said, “Timothée is worried sick about exposure and headlines about things like his sex life – he hates reality TV and wants to be as reclusive as his hero, Bob Dylan.” They added, “Kylie has even bragged about how incredible their connection is. They often leave places earlier to be alone, and their passion for each other is red hot.”

The actor recently portrayed the music legend in ‘A Complete Unknown’ and got nominated for the Oscars, which has only heightened his preference for privacy, making Jenner’s oversharing a potential threat to their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Kylie Jenner’s High-Speed Life

Despite the friction, Jenner and Chalamet seem well-matched in terms of fame and fortune. At 29, Chalamet’s career is thriving, while Jenner, 27, has successfully transitioned from child reality star to business mogul. At the age of 21, she had claimed the title of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, and by 24, she was a mother to two children, Stormi and Aire.

“It’s been a non-stop party for them,” a source said. “Kylie has been in ‘mommy mode’ for so long; she’s finally letting loose and having the time of her life.”

Their relationship has taken a more public turn recently, with Jenner showing up to support Chalamet during his Oscar run and the pair appearing inseparable on the awards circuit. Even at the 2025 Oscars, they mingled playfully with stars like Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, suggesting that Chalamet is slowly warming up to Jenner’s high-profile world.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a sweet moment inside the 2025 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5SJZmxpPyc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2025

Family Pressure Mounts

Yet even as their romance blossoms, Jenner’s family ties loom large. Kris Jenner, the mastermind behind the Kardashian media empire, is said to be eyeing Chalamet as a potential addition to The Kardashians reality show.

While Kris may see the actor’s presence as a golden opportunity, insiders claim Kylie is nervous about history repeating itself. Her previous relationship with Travis Scott barely made it onto the family show, and Jenner fears Chalamet’s involvement could complicate their bond.

For now, Jenner seems smitten and determined to make things work. She’s enjoying the balance between wild nights out and intimate retreats with Chalamet. But with her penchant for sharing details about their passionate romance and her mother’s reality TV ambitions, she may have to tread carefully to keep this Hollywood love story alive.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News