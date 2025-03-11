Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance is showing no signs of slowing down. The couple, who have been caught in affectionate moments at multiple events over the past few months, once again couldn’t keep their hands off each other while enjoying a weekend of tennis.

The duo stepped out together at the BNP Paribas Indian Wells Open in California on Sunday, where they packed on the PDA in full view of fellow spectators.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pack on PDA during date at Indian Wells Open. pic.twitter.com/kLKHP0yL5H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2025

A PDA Packed Courtside Date

The beauty mogul was openly affectionate with the “Complete Unknown” star throughout the match, even cozying up to him in the stands. At one point, the reality star rested her hands in Chalamet’s lap while a friend snapped some intimate photos.

It didn’t even stop there as Jenner, beaming with joy, cradled his face and pulled him in for a kiss, though the actor remained focused on the match unfolding before them.

📸 | More of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner watching a tennis match yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6ZUtoaVF6Z — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) March 10, 2025

The duo appeared to be in great spirits, sipping cocktails and sharing laughs with friends, including Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner. As the game progressed, the Khy founder casually slipped a hand into Chalamet’s shirt, rubbing his chest while he reacted animatedly to the intense match between Ugo Humbert and Holger Rune.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Stylish Looks Amid Tennis Excitement

Despite the warm 75-degree weather, Chalamet opted for leather pants and a white track jacket, later revealing a striped button-down underneath. Kylie, on the other hand, sported a stylish low-cut cropped blouse paired with tan trousers, accessorizing with sleek black sunglasses and a classic black Chanel purse.

Although Jenner posted a few snaps from the day on her Instagram Stories, she notably left out any pictures of her Oscar-nominated beau.

Kylie Jenner Sees a Future With Timothee Chalamet

Kylie and Chalamet have been together for almost two years now and the former has been a steady presence by the actor’s side throughout this awards season, attending major events like the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Academy Awards.

While they have yet to make an official red carpet debut as a couple, they’ve frequently been spotted cozying up inside star-studded venues.

According to an insider, Kylie sees something different in Chalamet compared to her past relationships and reportedly believes he could be “the one.”

“[She] has never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him,” the source said.

