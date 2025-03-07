Timothée Chalamet made a quiet yet deliberate move at the Oscars, momentarily leading Kylie Jenner away from the spotlight, just as his ex, Lily-Rose Depp, took the stage.

It wasn’t a coincidence as the actor, keen on shielding Jenner from unnecessary scrutiny, ensured cameras had no chance to capture her reaction to his former flame’s big moment.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Pauline Chalamet leaving the 2025 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WOAnSm0SCF — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) March 3, 2025

Kylie Jenner’s Fragile State

At 27, Jenner has been in a vulnerable state, still mourning the loss of her beloved hairstylist and close friend, Jesús Guerrero. His sudden passing at just 34 left her devastated, and Chalamet, ever the supportive boyfriend, has been doing all he can to provide comfort.

With emotions running high, the last thing she needed was the added pressure of public speculation.

“Kylie struggles with insecurity issues, and she can feel out of place at these events,” an insider said. “She is aware of some of the criticism levelled at her and how some people believe she shouldn’t be at these ceremonies. She likes to avoid any drama. Plus, she is in a very fragile state right now. Jesus’ death has shaken her. He was not only her hair stylist but her best friend.”

They added, “She is really, really crushed by this and Timothée is doing everything that he can to be there for her and show her the love she needs right now.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a sweet moment inside the 2025 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5SJZmxpPyc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2025

Fans Notice Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Absence

Fans were also quick to notice the power couple’s absence. When Wicked’s Paul Tazewell accepted the Oscar for Best Costume Design, Chalamet’s seat was conspicuously empty.

“They are both aware that had they stayed seated, everyone would have been talking about their reaction to Lily-Rose on stage,” the insider continued. “It would have caused unnecessary drama. Timothée did everything he could to keep her happy and to protect her.”

Social media, however, buzzed with speculation, with Reddit users questioning his choice to miss Depp’s moment. Some were surprised, given that Chalamet and Depp have reportedly remained on good terms since their split in 2020. Others, however, saw the move as a strategic decision, by avoiding a media frenzy that could have overshadowed the night.

Kylie Jenner’s Emotional Tribute to Jesús Guerrero

Jenner, meanwhile, had been dedicating much of her time to supporting Guerrero’s family, even skipping the SAG Awards, where Chalamet attended with his mother, Nicole Flender.

She eventually broke her silence on Instagram, describing Guerrero as a light in her life, someone who lifted her up during even the heaviest days.

“Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” the beauty mogul penned. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.”

While the Oscars drama played out in real-time, Depp, now in a relationship with rapper 070 Shake, seemed unaffected by the behind-the-scenes maneuvering.

The ‘Nosferatu’ actress and Chalamet’s past romance had always been relatively low-key, with their split confirmed only when he casually mentioned being single in 2020.

Lily-Rose getting ready for the Oscars 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Cc3OZxMAqV — Lily-Rose Depp Club (@lilyrosedrus) March 3, 2025

