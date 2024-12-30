The 25-year-old actress, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, expressed her desire to keep her personal life private, stating that protecting a sense of anonymity is crucial for her work. Lily-Rose Depp further explained that while fame comes with the acting territory, it’s the downside of her craft.

Lily Depp on Why She Values Her Privacy

For Lily-Rose Depp, immersing herself into a character means the audience must forget who she is, allowing them to fully believe in the role she’s playing, and for that, she values her privacy.

“People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in,” she began. “And the job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character.”

The actress added, “In order to do that, it’s important to protect a sense of anonymity – they’re not supposed to get to know “you” that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters.”

Lily Depp’s Impressive Performance in ‘Nosferatu’

This comes as her new film ‘Nosferatu’ is set to hit Australian theaters on New Year’s Day, already gaining tremendous buzz.

In this chilling remake of the 1922 silent film, Depp stars as Ellen Hutter, a woman ensnared by the obsession of Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård. With rave early reviews pouring in, the film is being praised for its hypnotic atmosphere and terrifying storytelling.

Nosferatu is being called one of the scariest films since The Shining, and Depp’s performance is earning her well-deserved recognition.

The film’s cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin, but it’s Depp who is stealing the spotlight.

Critics are calling her performance a revelation, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that she brings a tragic depth to her character, shifting effortlessly from vulnerability to a haunting demonic energy.

“Her scenes with Bill Skarsgard are electric,” continued THR’s David Rooney. “Depp gives Ellen’s delirium a tragic gravity, deepening once she acknowledges the mystical forces within her that sparked the vampire’s obsession.”

He added, “She can switch in an instant from weak and vulnerable to demonic, and the stylized physicality of her seizures is breathtaking.”

Fans are already echoing these sentiments, with many calling her portrayal one of the most memorable of 2024.

