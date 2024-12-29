Talking about her superhero roles during an interview with The Times, Angelina Jolie exclaimed, “I don’t usually lean towards superhero or sci-fi films,” she said, passing on a major role for Eternals’ deeper, character-driven story.

“It felt like something else was happening in this film,” she said. “It was very character-driven.” Angelina has played secret agents, tomb raiders, and villains – so the character depth in Eternals must’ve been irresistible. But which superhero role did she turn down? Rumors swirled she was offered Wonder Woman – can you picture Jolie in that iconic armor? Sadly, we’ll never know for sure.

What’s clear is that Jolie wasn’t ready to jump into a role just because it was big or flashy. She’s selective, and we get it. For her, the project needed more than just a big name and big budget; it needed heart. And Eternals offered that. So, she turned down the mysterious superhero offer, opting instead to sign on with Marvel for a role that promised depth and a story that wasn’t just about saving the world—though, let’s be honest, the Eternals are basically doing that too.

Jolie’s casting was a major win for Marvel. Kevin Feige himself was surprised they could pull her in, given her reluctance to join the superhero craze. But when she joined, it was all about the story. “It was very character-driven.” And with Eternals being a massive ensemble movie, it seems like everyone’s role, including Jolie’s, was more about the bigger picture than solo acts.

And just when we thought things couldn’t get cooler, Jolie’s co-star, Lauren Ridloff, shared a behind-the-scenes moment that’ll make you love Jolie even more. After facing some struggles with auditory instructions on set, Ridloff turned to Jolie for advice. Jolie suggested using a laser pen for cues—a brilliant solution that would be easily erased with special effects. Talk about a thoughtful, problem-solving queen.

In the end, we may never know which superhero role Jolie passed on, but one thing’s for sure: Eternals was the role that had her hooked. And whatever that other role was, it’s clear the stars aligned for Thena to be her big superhero moment.

