Ever since the release of her psychological film Maria, Angelina Jolie has been basking in the glory of compliments and appreciation galore. She has been enjoying her return to the spotlight after the last few years were spent in turmoil because of her legal battles with her former husband, Brad Pitt.

The 48-year-old made rare public appearances to promote the movie, and fans were delighted to see her back. According to new reports, Angelina is now open to dating and wants to start living her life again after going through a tough phase in her personal life. Here’s what we know about the same.

Is Angelina Jolie Feeling More Confident And Ready For Return?

According to In Touch Weekly, the Salt star is “feeling more confident right now than she has in years.” The source said that the praise and adulation from her peers and the audience “have been wonderful” for her, which is why “she’s got a huge pep in her step right now.” They claimed that the actor had taken a long time to rebuild her life after the drama with Brad.

“She’s climbing out of a pretty dark place” and reportedly feels “ready to shine again.” Her long-term friendship with Salma Hayak has also helped Angelina go through all the low phases of her life. The insider claimed that Salma is “a big cheerleader for her,” which has inspired Angelina “to take back her power and embrace her sexuality more again.”

Does Angelina Jolie want to start dating again after getting divorced from Brad Pitt?

The report further stated that the award-winning star had shut herself off and kept away from the public eye after her divorce from Brad, “but she’s feeling alive again” and allegedly “wants to start dating more in 2025” by finding a new partner. The source also claimed that Angelina is feeling more social compared to her usual reclusive behavior.

Angelina Jolie’s Recent Public Appearances

On accepting invitations to events and parties

Since she feels more open, Angelina has been accepting more of the many invitations she is invited to every year, like holiday celebrations, Christmas functions, and Oscar parties, to name just a few in the next few weeks. While there is no confirmation that the report is accurate, the actor has been more active when attending public events.

Award show attendance and talk show appearance.

Angelina was spotted posing on the Governor’s Awards red carpet with her son Knox. She also made a talk show appearance after decades when she attended The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. She even surprised fans by showing up barefoot for the appearance. The star then revealed that her toe was injured and she couldn’t find comfortable shoes.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Why Were X-Men Comics Banned On Set Of Hugh Jackman’s 2000 Film? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News