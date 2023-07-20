Angelina Jolie and Liev Schreiber starred together in the film Salt that was released in 2010. The actress played a CIA officer gone rogue and the latter played a CIA division head, who was chasing her down. While the stars engaged in an intense cat-and-mouse chase on-screen, off-screen, it was a completely different story. Liev was, at first, nervous about working with Jolie. But as soon as the s*xual tension between them dissipated, they became friendly. So much that the actress wanted to work with him in another film but interestingly, Liev was horrified with the idea.

Liev once revealed how he broke the ice with Jolie and developed a rapport on set. But at one point, the actress wanted them to star in a movie together where she would play a man, and he would appear as a woman. Scroll on to learn more.

For one particular sequence in Salt, Angelina Jolie dressed up as a drag even bothered her ex-husband Brad Pitt. During an off-screen conversation, she found out that Liev Schreiber had also dressed up as a drag once for a performance. Interestingly, their co-star, Chiwetel Ejiofor, had also dressed up as a drag once, and this revelation placed an idea in the actress’s head.

While talking to Cinemablend once, Liev Schreiber said, “I’m actually nervous because Angelina is very powerful in Hollywood, and she’s got it in her head that she wants to do a movie with her, I, and Chiwetel, where Chiwetel and I are the girls and she’s a man.” Angelina Jolie had also thought of a name for the film and this troubled Liev even more. “I have a feeling that she’s actually going to make this happen. I’ve been thinking about doing a cop show with Chiwetel where we’re cross-dressers called Sassy and Butch. I’m Butch.”

Well, the film never got made but the premise definitely sounds interesting! Let us know what you think of it and for more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

