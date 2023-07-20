BLACKPINK is one of the richest bands in South Korea. Apart from earning as the group, the members, including Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, endorse global brands and make a good amount of money being brand ambassadors. While as a band, they have been winning hearts across the globe, they also have their separate solo careers in music as well as in the acting industry.

We have already seen Jisoo in one of the popular K-dramas, Snow Drop. Recently, Jennie portrayed a sultry character in the American web show, The Idol, along with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. Do you know which BLACKPINK member is an ambassador of which brand? Scroll ahead to read about that and how much they earn from it.

Jisoo

Jisoo, who recently debuted with her solo album ME and broke all the records with her song FLOWER, became a global brand ambassador of the luxury brand Dior in 2021. She earned $64.8 million. Jisoo appeared in many Dior events looking like an angel. In 2022, Cartier paid a hefty amount of money to the songstress to take her under their brand name as an ambassador.

Rose

Rose is one of the most beautiful singers in BLACKPINK and has often attracted quite a lot of attention. But when she became the face of powerful brands like YSL and Tiffany and Co., people started to notice further. For the unversed, in 2020, Rose became the brand ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent and earned a media value of $64.5 million. Recently, in 2022, Tiffany and Co. approached her with endorsement deals, as mentioned in Lifestyle Asia.

Lisa

Apart from being an active member of the group, Lisa has a separate career in music. She has already done a few solo albums along with collaborative projects as well. She is the face of many brands, including Bulgari, Celine, and Mac, as well as Adidas, Penshoppe, AIS Thailand, Chivas Regal and South Korean cosmetics brand Moonshot. And apparently, she charges USD 600,000 (Rs 4 crore approx.) per endorsement. As per reports, Celine pays her $80.5 million, and recently, she became the global face of Bulgari, along with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Jennie

Jennie often leads headlines either for her personal life or professional endeavours. She has always been a Chanel girl. Since 2018 when Chanel Korea appointed her as their brand ambassador, she has been the company’s face. Jennie is often called ‘Human Chanel’. She gets paid $28.8 million for endorsing their brand. Apart from that, this BLACKPINK member is also a part of Calvin Klein. For their 2021 Spring collection, Jennie became the face of their brand, and her recent appearance was in the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

BLACKPINK as a group has been associated with many brands, including Adidas, Puma, Pepsi, Samsung, PUBG Mobile and Shopee.

Well, did you know about this? Let us know in the comments.

