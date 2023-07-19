Filming a love-making scene has proven to be awkward and embarrassing for many Hollywood A-listers, and the same happened when Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner tried to film one for their 2011 movie Butter. The two shared a few insights of their love-making scene, which had to be shot in a car while making love sounds. Jackman jokingly dubbed the process as embarrassing, whereas, for Garner kissing the actor proved to be horrifying. Scroll down for the details.

Hugh Jackman recently made news when an image of him decked up as Wolverine surfaced on the Internet with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool character. The two will finally be seen in Deadpool 3. Garner, on the other hand, was recently spotted on her morning run looking all fit and gorgeous.

Circling back to the love-making scene between Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner, as per Showbiz Cheatsheet, the two had to make love sounds, but due to a technical error, they had to do it turn wise further making them awkward. “There was one scene where we make out in a car, but it’s never seen, you can only hear it. So I’ll never forget this – the sound guy, the director, me and Jen Garner got in a car to make making love sounds,” revealed Jackman. He added, “I did probably one of the most embarrassing things I had to do on a movie set, or funny anyway.”

Further sharing his opinion on the same, the Logan star shared, “It’s kind of humiliating as we discovered he couldn’t record us both at the same time, so one had to perform, then the other had performed,” adding, “I’m really glad she went first because I never would’ve gone as far as she did unless she had gone first. I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed in my life.”

Jennifer Garner felt a bit similar as she once revealed, “I’m such a huge fan of his. It was so horrifying.” Since it was the first time when she and Jackman worked together, things got a little inconvenient.

The Elektra star added, “It’s always like that. It’s always like, ‘It’s nice to meet you, now let’s moan and groan.” The 2011 film Butter was helmed by Jim Field Smith and also featured Olivia Wilde, Alicia Silverstone in prominent roles.

