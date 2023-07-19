It’s Barbeinheimmer time, and the audiences are hyped up for the epic Box Office clash. As two of the most highly discussed movies are about to clash worldwide, it has been a fun ride for the world of the internet as the buzz has kept the momentum going. Christopher Nolan is coming with his new atomic masterpiece, Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie is bringing life to the pink doll, Barbie, and the moviegoers are losing their minds as they have picked their side.

Or have they really? Considering the buzz, selling the movie is one of the most important elements in current digital media trends. Even the visionary filmmaker Nolan also mentioned that both movies are here to do business, and there is no denying that. However, marketing the movie is as important as the other elements of filmmaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With all that, it has been noticed that Barbie has inched a little further in terms of selling the movie as compared to the Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer. Both the movies have a star-studded cast, and everyone has been doing the press tours recently. However, it is the Margot Robbie starrer movie that is getting the most attention on the internet. Read on to know exactly how the movie is giving tough competition to Nolan’s atomic epic.

Customised AI-Generated Barbie Posters & Gifts For Content Creators & Celebrities

With the release of the official look of the lead characters, many other celebrities around the globe generated their very own Barbie posters.

rowisingh puts it into speed drive with this Barbie Land inspired glam 🏎️🏁💖 pic.twitter.com/wzgAer02IJ — NYX Pro Makeup US (@NYXCosmetics) July 10, 2023

It was also reported that the movie collaborated with fashion brands, makeup lines, hot wheels, toys, and food brands like burger king etc.

When Ryan Gosling starts your interview off with new @barbiethemovie gifts, you know it's going to be a fun time. 💖 It was such a joy to chat with #MargotRobbie and #RyanGosling about making the film and the pressures to be perfect.#barbie #barbiemovie pic.twitter.com/cCV9ISvvam — Mariel Turner (@mariel_turner) July 13, 2023

The Pink Doll House IRL

Ahead of the release of the movie, the actual shooting location made every fan go crazy as Margot Robbie gave a tour of the pink house. The entire basis and theme of the setup were done on ‘Pink, giving viewers an experience of bringing the animated sequel to life.

Life in plastic sure does look fantastic 💖 Margot Robbie is welcoming us to the set of @barbiethemovie for a tour of Barbie's Dreamhouse. Step inside the full fuchsia fantasy inspired by Palm Springs here 👉 https://t.co/2FGbfpLzuY pic.twitter.com/bhr0vndKR0 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 16, 2023

Turning The Google Search Page Pink With Stars

The netizens noticed that the Barbie effect was all over the internet, that even Google changed its UI colours. Google has released a new Easter Egg to celebrate the movie if anyone searches for Barbie or either of its leads, the animated starbursts will appear to turn your entire search Google results page a subtle shade of pink.

When you Google "Barbie," the entire SERP explodes with pink fairy dust. And the SGE answer is the same shade of pink as the rest of the SERP, lol. pic.twitter.com/jSkCI8F3jY — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) July 17, 2023

Fashion Statement Adding Glamour To The Premier

Throughout the movie’s press tour, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been headlining for their looks. The star cast of the movie has carried the pink theme as per the movie and have looked absolutely dapper and gorgeous.

Margot Robbie and the '#Barbie' cast stunned at the film's world premiere. Here are the 21 best photos from the red carpet.https://t.co/cb5EJv00QL pic.twitter.com/5owL8gCgEK — Business Insider India🇮🇳 (@BiIndia) July 11, 2023

Releasing As Of The Same Date As Oppenheimer!

One of the major gimmicks said to make Barbie ahead of Nolan’s movie is clashing the movie on the same date. Both movies are from different genres. However, it became a topic for discussion for the netizens to debate upon the movie. The result is right in front of the world as the Margot Robbie starrer is selling on the point of just releasing on the same date as Oppenheimer.

margot robbie and the cast for #barbie event in sydney pic.twitter.com/CkOypv211D — Margot Robbie Daily (@margotdaily) June 30, 2023

Oppenheimer Selling For Its Atomic Bomb, No CGI, Stars Like RDJ, Matt Damon & Many More

With all the talking, Oppenheimer is a bit behind in terms of marketing the movie in terms of promotion. With actors like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, etc one of the highest selling points is the no use of CGI and using an actual atomic bomb to depict the scene.

The cast of ‘OPPENHEIMER’ in London. pic.twitter.com/bFnfzA72uJ — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@filmstofilms_) July 12, 2023

Which movie are you supporting in the current Barbeinheimmer scenario? Team Oppenheimer or Team Barbie? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Could Have Joined DCEU With The Suicide Squad Under SnyderVerse But His Discussions To Play Doctor Strange In The MCU Ended Up Leaving Him With None – Did You Know?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News