The world of entertainment, specifically Hollywood right now is witnessing one of the most tumultuous phases. Which studios still firming put ways to bring back audience to the cinema halls, and many failing more than succeeding in doing it has put a lot of pressure. The fate that the recent DC movies have seen with The Flash bring, the worst Box office performer in the overall Superhero genre has put the entire big wigs in tension. Not that Disney is safe from the storm that is taking a big toll. Amid this the news now says that the House Of The Mouse might be up to get acquired by a competitor.

Disney is an umbrella that holds many branches under it. The biggest and the most prominent being the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel comic inspired branch holds the biggest piece of the Disney pie at the moment with the others are the many franchises and, of course the much loved animated wing.

But while all of this exciting stuff makes all the news, we might be up for a massive shocking surprise because little birdies have that CEO Bob Iger is planning to sell Disney to Apple. This might turn out to be the biggest acquisition one must witness in this century. Read on to know everything you should know about this massive update of the day.

As per a Fandom Wire reports, Bob Iger, who was re-appointed as the CEO of the House Of The Mouse recently has now decided to sell Disney to Apple. The main reason for this merger is said to be the loss that the studio has suffered because of its streaming wing Disney+. It is said that the studio that owns the MCU has faced $800 Million loss.

The report also lists down the pros of the merger between Apple and Disney if it happens. The merger will help Disney with Apple’s resources and expertise. The Mouse House’s reach will also widen in the world market, not just that they can benefits in the China market since Apple has a stronghold and Disney has suffered to survive there.

Whether or not this report is true is yet not confirmed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

