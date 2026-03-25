Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 was released in theaters on November 26, 2025, and received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. It holds an impressive 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, just slightly below the original film’s 98% rating. Despite this slight drop, the sequel still attracted massive crowds to theaters.

In fact, few could have predicted that Zootopia 2 would go on to earn a staggering $1.867 billion worldwide, surpassing its predecessor’s $1.024 billion global haul by an impressive 82% margin. In North America, the film grossed $428.1 million, making it the highest-grossing title of 2025 domestically, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $428.1 million

International: $1.439 billion

Worldwide: $1.867 billion

Japan Box Office Earnings

In Japan, the Zootopia sequel was released on December 5, 2025, which is more than a week after its North American debut. Despite a slightly delayed release, the film has almost reached the $100 million mark at the box office. So far, Zootopia 2 has earned $99.8 million in Japan, just about $0.2 million short of the $100 million milestone. This brings us to the question: how do the sequel’s Japanese box office earnings compare to the film’s top five markets? Let’s break down the numbers.

Zootopia 2 – Top 5 Box Office Markets

Here are the top five highest-grossing markets for Zootopia 2 in terms of box office earnings, according to Box Office Mojo data:

China: $651.2 million North America: $428.1 million Japan: $99.8 million France: $78 million South Korea: $56.5 million

The above numbers indicate that China remains the biggest market for Zootopia 2, even bigger than North America, which is the second-highest revenue generator. However, what stands out is Japan’s strong performance, with Zootopia 2 nearly reaching $100 million, making it the third-largest market for the film. Japan’s steady run highlights the franchise’s strong fanbase in the region, in addition to China and North America.

Zootopia 2 – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

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