London-born actor Robert Pattinson has an interesting filmography that blends several critically acclaimed films with commercially successful ventures throughout his acting career. The list includes The Twilight film series, The Lost City of Z, The Lighthouse, The Batman, and Mickey 17. His next release is the romantic thriller The Drama, co-starring Zendaya, which is set to hit U.S. theaters on April 3, 2026.

According to the latest industry estimates, The Drama is off to a solid start in pre-sales and is currently tracking to earn between $13 million and $18 million during its domestic opening weekend. The question now is: where could it rank among Robert Pattinson’s last five live-action films in terms of worldwide earnings? Let’s break down the numbers.

Robert Pattinson’s Last 5 Theatrical Releases – Box Office Earnings

Here are the worldwide totals of the last five live-action theatrical releases (excluding limited releases) starring Robert Pattinson, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Die My Love (2025): $11.9 million Mickey 17 (2025): $133.5 million The Batman (2022): $772.8 million Tenet (2020): $365.3 million The Lighthouse (2019): $18.2 million

For The Drama, the first two targets among Robert Pattinson’s last five films are Die My Love ($11.9 million) and The Lighthouse ($18.2 million). Based on its projected opening, the film should cross these numbers very soon, so it’s unlikely to finish at the bottom of the list.

But the film’s real test starts after that. To surpass Mickey 17’s $133.5 million global haul, it will need a strong and steady run at the box office. If word-of-mouth is positive and it performs well both domestically and internationally, this target appears to be attainable.

However, outperforming Tenet ($365.3 million) looks difficult at this stage, and The Batman ($772.8 million) is in a completely different league and seems virtually impossible to surpass. In short, The Drama is most likely to land somewhere in the middle of Robert Pattinson’s recent theatrical releases. However, the final verdict will be clear only after it concludes its theatrical run.

What’s The Drama All About?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Official Trailer

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