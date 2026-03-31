2026 is turning out to be an exciting year for the North American box office. Multiple animated films like Sony’s GOAT and Pixar’s Hoppers have delivered strong numbers. In the horror genre, films like Sam Raimi’s Send Help and the slasher sequel Scream 7 have attracted moviegoers to theaters in big numbers. Emerald Fennell’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights also surprised many industry observers with its impressive box office performance. And now, Ryan Gosling’s big-budget sci-fi spectacle Project Hail Mary is generating massive ticket sales in the U.S.

In 2026, several distributors like Paramount and Sony have already crossed the $150 million mark, while Amazon MGM, Disney, and 20th Century Studios have surpassed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. To date, the combined box office total of all the distributors has already crossed an impressive $1.7 billion in the U.S., according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. This figure marks a solid 23% increase over 2025 at the same point.

Much of this year’s momentum appears to be boosted by the strong performance of Project Hail Mary. Having already earned $163.8 million in North America, the film now ranks as the highest-grossing title of 2026 so far domestically, after surpassing Hoppers, Scream 7, and GOAT, as per Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at the top five distributors of 2026 so far, along with their year-to-date domestic totals.

Top 5 Distributors of 2026

Amazon MGM: $241.5 million Disney: 228.8 million 20th Century Studios: $222 million Paramount: $169 million Sony: $162.9 million

As you can see from the above figures, Amazon MGM currently leads with an impressive $241.5 million in domestic totals. Some of the films it has distributed in North America in 2026 include Mercy, Crime 101, and Project Hail Mary. Out of the $241.5 million total, the Ryan Gosling starrer has already contributed $163.8 million (around 68%) to the distributor.

As of now, Amazon MGM accounts for a strong 14.2% share of the total $1.7 billion domestic box office in 2026. Meanwhile, Disney, 20th Century Studios, Paramount, and Sony hold approximately 13.5%, 13.1%, 9.9%, and 9.6% shares, respectively.

Interestingly, since 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, combining their 2026 domestic totals results in a massive $450.8 million figure, about 87% higher than the current leader, Amazon MGM. Moreover, the combined total of the top five distributors comes out to be roughly $1.024 billion, which translates to around 60% of the domestic totals ($1.7 billion) of all films released in 2026. This indicates that the remaining distributors (other than the top 5) have contributed around 40% of the North American box office so far in 2026.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

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