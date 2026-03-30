The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters in 2023 and went on to gross a massive $1.361 billion worldwide. In doing so, it outgrossed Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer ($975.8 million) but was behind Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie ($1.447 billion). Eventually, the Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy starrer became the second-highest-grossing title of 2023, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart, and the 20th highest-grossing movie of all time globally.

All eyes are now on whether its sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, slated for a theatrical release on April 1, 2026, will recreate the same magic at the box office. The prospects look good, as early projections suggest a $160 million domestic haul over the 5-day April 1–5 window in North America. That said, it remains to be seen if the sequel can surpass its predecessor’s $1.361 billion global total to become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

As the animated adventure comedy gears up for its theatrical release, let’s take a look at how it could stack up against Anya Taylor-Joy’s top five wide theatrical releases at the worldwide box office. Here’s the global number the upcoming Mario adventure would need to earn to rank among Anya Taylor-Joy’s top five biggest theatrical performers at the worldwide box office.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Top 5 Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here’s how the top five wide theatrical releases starring Anya Taylor-Joy have performed at the global box office (excluding cameos), based on data from Box Office Mojo:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): $1.361 billion Split (2017): $278.5 million Glass (2019): $247 million Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024): $174.4 million The Menu (2022): $79.6 million

As of now, Anya Taylor-Joy’s current highest-grossing film in terms of worldwide earnings is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which boasts a massive total of $1.361 billion. However, the entry barrier to rank among the rest of the above-mentioned list is much lower. For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to break into her top five highest-grossing films, it would need to earn at least $80 million globally, which is enough to outgross The Menu’s $79.6 million haul.

Compared to the billion-dollar benchmark to secure the No. 1 rank, this is quite a modest target. Considering the massive popularity of the Mario franchise and the success of the previous film, reaching this figure should be quite easy, making its entry into the top five highly likely early in its run.

More About The Super Mario Bros. Movie & The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the upcoming sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Official Trailer

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Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office: The Worldwide Total It Needs To Crack Top 5 Biggest Video Game-Based Films Of All Time

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