On Friday (March 27), Ryan Gosling’s big-budget sci-fi film Project Hail Mary continued its box office domination by adding another $14.7 million to its domestic total. Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers secured second place with $3.1 million on the same day. In the third place was the Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti-backed action-comedy horror They Will Kill You, which earned a modest $2.3 million on its opening day across 2,778 North American theaters. This figure falls short of a few other 2026 releases like The Bride! ($3 million) and Ready or Not 2 ($3.8 million).

If the Zazie Beetz starrer posts improved numbers on Saturday and Sunday, it could manage around $6 million over its March 27-29 opening weekend, but that would still be 40% below early industry projections of $10 million. In overseas markets, the Kirill Sokolov-directed film has collected $1.4 million so far, again well below the expected $10 million international debut.

They Will Kill You – Box Office Summary

North America: $2.3 million

International: $1.4 million

Worldwide: $3.7 million

Based on its current box-office performance, the important question now is: can They Will Kill You generate enough momentum during its ongoing theatrical run to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point and eventually turn a profit at the box office relative to its budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

They Will Kill You – Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

The action-comedy horror film was made on an estimated production budget of $20 million. This implies that it needs to earn around $50 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. Only after crossing this figure can it begin to generate profit at the box office.

With a current global total of $3.7 million, the film still needs approximately $46.3 million to hit that benchmark. The film needs to post strong numbers over the remaining weekend, followed by steady weekday holds in the coming weeks, to stay on track. However, at this stage, reaching that milestone appears challenging. That said, the final box office verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

They Will Kill You – Plot & Cast

Directed by Kirill Sokolov, the action-comedy horror follows an ex-convict, Asia Reeves (Zazie Beetz), who takes up the job of a live-in housekeeper at a luxurious high-rise building in New York City. But she soon learns that the mysterious building has a dark history and people have been disappearing without a trace for decades. It also features Myha’la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.

They Will Kill You – Official Trailer

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