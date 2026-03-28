On Thursday, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy romantic drama Wuthering Heights retained its place among the top ten films on the domestic box office chart this week. After opening to a solid $32.8 million across 3,682 North American theaters, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel added another $0.5 million over the March 20-22 weekend, followed by $0.2 million from Monday to Thursday.

With a current domestic total of $83.6 million, it ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2026 in North America so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. However, its position could face a challenge in the coming days with the arrival of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on April 1, 2026.

That said, Wuthering Heights has already surpassed the North American totals of several popular 2026 releases, including Send Help, Crime 101, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Now, it is closing in on the domestic earnings of a hit romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston. We’re talking about the 2004 film Along Came Polly. Read on to see how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn to surpass it at the North American box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. Along Came Polly – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $83.6 million

International: $152.5 million

Worldwide: $236.1 million

Along Came Polly – Box Office Summary

North America: $88.1 million

International: $90.2 million

Worldwide: $178.3 million

What These Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that Wuthering Heights is already ahead of Along Came Polly in worldwide earnings, thanks to its much stronger overseas performance. However, in North America, the Emerald Fennell-directed romance is still trailing the 2004 rom-com by approximately $4.5 million. If it gains momentum over the March 27-29 weekend, followed by even modest weekday numbers, Wuthering Heights could potentially surpass the Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston starrer during its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Wuthering Heights All About

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Michael Budget & Break-Even: How Much The Jaafar Jackson-Starrer Needs To Earn Worldwide To Be Profitable At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News