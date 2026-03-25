Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, arrived in theaters on February 13, 2026. The steamy romantic drama earned a 57% critics’ score and a stronger 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the global box office, the film has grossed $234.5 million, making it the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo, trailing only Hoppers and Pegasus 3.

If you missed watching the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer in theaters, there’s good news: Wuthering Heights is set to arrive on digital platforms in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out when and where you can stream it online.

Wuthering Heights – Digital Release Date

According to an official update shared on the film’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, Wuthering Heights will arrive on digital platforms on March 31, 2026. The film is expected to be available to rent or purchase on premium VOD services such as Prime Video and Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Additionally, Wuthering Heights will reportedly be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 5, 2026. Some physical editions are expected to include special features, including commentary by writer, director, and producer Emerald Fennell, as per Screen Rant.

You can watch #WutheringHeights again & again on Digital 3/31. pic.twitter.com/s8VfDFJ8yt — WutheringHeightsMovie (@wuthering_hts) March 24, 2026

Where To Stream The Previous Two Films Directed By Emerald Fennell

Before helming Wuthering Heights, English actor-filmmaker Emerald Fennell also directed two more films: Promising Young Woman (2020) and Saltburn (2023). Here’s where you can currently stream these two films in the U.S.:

Promising Young Woman (2020): Available on Peacock Saltburn (2023): Available on Prime Video

What’s Wuthering Heights All About?

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

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