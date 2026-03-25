James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, hit theaters on December 19, 2025. The film earned a relatively modest 66% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, especially when compared to its predecessors. At the worldwide box office, the third installment of the Avatar franchise grossed a massive $1.486 billion worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, though it still fell short of the original Avatar’s $2.744 billion and The Way of Water’s $2.321 billion global hauls by $1.258 billion and $835 million, respectively. A weaker critical reception and the diminishing novelty of the Avatar experience may have contributed to its comparatively lower theatrical performance.

That said, Avatar: Fire and Ash is a visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience, one that cinephiles and franchise fans shouldn’t miss. And for those who couldn’t catch it on the big screen, there’s good news: the film is now gearing up for its eagerly anticipated digital debut. Read on to find out when and where you can watch it online.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Digital Release Date

According to an official update from Avatar’s X handle, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available on digital platforms starting March 31, 2026. It is expected to be available to rent or buy on premium video-on-demand platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. Additionally, the threequel is set to arrive on Blu-ray on May 19, 2026. As for the film’s Disney+ release, an official date has yet to be announced.

Be the first the experience the greatest chapter of Avatar at home. Buy Avatar: Fire and Ash on digital March 31 and Blu-ray May 19. pic.twitter.com/dUhMWS2vbS — Avatar (@officialavatar) March 24, 2026

What’s The Status of Avatar 4 & 5?

According to Disney’s updated release calendar, the fourth and fifth Avatar films are currently slated for theatrical releases on December 21, 2029, and December 19, 2031, respectively, as per Screen Rant. However, a separate official announcement confirming the long-term future of the Avatar franchise is still awaited.

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

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