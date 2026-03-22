The Dune franchise is the latest addition to Denis Villeneuve’s epic filmography. However, if you have cherished the portrayals of epic tales starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and others, we have a collection of films you need to watch ASAP! The filmmaker behind Dune: Part Two has released some mind-bending blockbusters throughout his long and engaging career. Interestingly, he has worked with a variety of actors, including Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Ryan Gosling, and more.

Interestingly, he has even worked across genres, from war, drama, and science fiction to more. If you are intrigued by all the details, below we have compiled a list of must-watch Denis Villeneuve films that will make you an even bigger fan. Before we jump onto the list, it should be noted that the director is all set to release Dune: Part Three, concluding the franchise.

5 Best Denis Villeneuve Must-Watch films

1. Arrival

Box Office : $212 million

: $212 million Rotten Tomatoes Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), Lionsgate Play (India)

Plot: This film totally messes with your mind. A linguistics professor, Louise Banks, is tasked with decoding the language of aliens who have come to Earth. However, when she comes in contact with these extraterrestrials, they have no words, no voice, but a totally different way of explaining their side, which intriguingly also involves showing her the whole life. The film grossed $212 worldwide. Arrival stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, and others.

2. Sicario

Box Office : $84 million

: $84 million Rotten Tomatoes Score : 91%

: 91% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), AppleTV+ (India)

Plot: This Denis Villeneuve film follows FBI agents and a mystery that the CIA must solve. They appoint Kate Macer, with Matt Graver leading the case. As they try to crack down on a drug cartel, newer revelations are discovered that feel right out of a nightmare. The lead character in the film, Kate Macer, even has to deal with a cruel past as she solves the case.

Sicario is again filled with big names from the Hollywood film industry, including Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Jon Bernthal, Daniel Kaluuya, Victor Garber, and Benicio del Toro.

3. Incendies

Box Office : $6 million

: $6 million Rotten Tomatoes Score : 91%

: 91% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), — (India)

Plot: Incendies take place during heavy warfare. The twins, who are burdened with their mother’s death, have to deliver a letter to their father. However, on their journey, they meet an estranged family member they never knew existed. Incendies stars Lubna Azabal, Maxim Gaudette, Rémy Girard, and others.

4. Blade Runner 2049

Box Office : $277 million

: $277 million Rotten Tomatoes Score : 88%

: 88% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), Prime Video (India)

Plot: Blade Runner 2049 is a sequel to a classic cyberpunk film, starring Harrison Ford. This time, the story revolves around K, played by Ryan Gosling, who is a bioengineered replica of an LAPD officer. While he is on a mission to hunt rogue replicants, following a discovery that says replicants can reproduce, he comes face to face with a threat to humanity. The highly acclaimed film grossed $277 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, and others. It features a cameo by Ford, who portrays his character, Rick Deckard.

5. Prisoners

Box Office : $122 million

: $122 million Rotten Tomatoes Score : 81%

: 81% Streaming On: Prime Video (US), AppleTV+ (India)

Plot: It’s Christmas, and two young girls are abducted. Prisoners is about a father’s struggle to find his missing daughter, a criminal’s psychology, and a secret revealed toward the end that will definitely wrench your gut. This film by Denis Villeneuve will have you stand face-to-face with the real world and the cruel practices humans do.

Prisoners stars a grand cast, including Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, David Dastmalchian, Terence Howard, and others.

Which of these films are you planning to watch this weekend?

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