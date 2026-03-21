What Happens At Night has officially gone on floors, bringing back one of Hollywood’s most trusted director-actor duos – Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Every time these two collaborate, it’s not just about critical acclaim but also solid box office numbers. While not necessarily blockbuster-driven like superhero films, their collaborations have regularly delivered big worldwide grosses, often competing with mainstream hits of the era.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Worldwide Gross: $407M

$407M IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

Plot: It follows the rise to wealth of stockbroker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) through fraud and corruption. Jordan’s lavish lifestyle eventually leads to a dramatic downfall. This film became the highest-grossing Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese film with massive overseas appeal, especially in Europe. It earned $407M worldwide; it was like a mainstream blockbuster despite its adult rating.

2. Shutter Island (2010)

Worldwide Gross: $294.8M

$294.8M IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: A US marshal (Leonardo DiCaprio as Teddy Daniels) investigates a missing patient at an asylum in the middle of nowhere. As the threads unravel, he begins questioning reality itself. Shutter Island earned $294.9M at the global level; it delivered nearly 3.7X returns on its $80M budget.

3. The Departed (2006)

Worldwide Gross: $291M

$291M IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video

Plot: An undercover cop infiltrates a mob syndicate while a mole works for the police. Their missions do collide in a tense and deadly game of deception. The Departed earned $291M worldwide; the movie delivered more than 3.2X its budget, making it one of Scorsese’s most lucrative crime dramas.

4. The Aviator (2004)

Worldwide Gross: $213.7M

$213.7M IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: A biographical drama based on Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio), an aviation pioneer and movie maker. It deals with his journey to fame and his struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Aviator won Best Picture at the Oscars, and it became Scorsese’s highest-grossing film at that time. The Aviator earned $213M worldwide—almost 2X its $110M budget, similar to mid-range biopics.

5. Gangs of New York (2002)

Worldwide Gross: $193.7M

$193.7M IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where To Watch: Prime Video, Paramount+

Plot: A young man returns to 19th-century New York in order to take revenge on a powerful gang leader. The story takes place during the violent gang wars and political unrest. Gangs of New York was made with a massive budget of $100M; its total of $193M is reasonable for a historical epic.

Interestingly, while The Wolf of Wall Street leads with $406M worldwide, Shutter Island and The Departed show greater domestic consistency. In contrast to Leonardo DiCaprio’s exclusive blockbuster Inception ($836M), these collaborations prioritize storytelling over franchise-level success and earnings.

The Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese films demonstrate that good storytelling can be both critically acclaimed and successful at the box office. Even in the absence of major franchise support, their blockbusters resonate with audiences worldwide. They may not always strike it rich, but they survive and make money well and become popular over time. With solid profits and lasting impact, their partnerships are a great example of quality, performance-driven cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates from Box Office Mojo and The Numbers and have not been independently verified.

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