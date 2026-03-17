Leonardo DiCaprio is making a return to the spotlight as he partners up with longtime collaborator and friend Martin Scorsese on their next film, What Happens At Night. Production is currently underway in the Czech Republic, according to MovieWeb. This is another big collaboration between the actor-director duo, who have brought numerous award-winning films to the screen over the years.

What Happens At Night Plot

The movie is adapted from a novel by Peter Cameron and is described as a gothic psychological thriller. The story is about an American couple visiting a small, peaceful, snow-covered European town to adopt a child. However, things began to take dark turns as they experienced strange, eerie, and unsettling events, as per Variety.

What Happens At Night: Cast & Crew

Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, the film features a powerful cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris.

The film is produced by Apple Original Films, continuing their collaboration with Martin Scorsese, which began with Killers of the Flower Moon. Filming is taking place across Prague and its surrounding areas, adding to the film’s spooky, eerie atmosphere.

With its compelling story, powerful cast, and beautiful European setting, the film promises to be both visually impressive and emotionally powerful.

As production continues in Europe, excitement is only expected to grow, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Hollywood.

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