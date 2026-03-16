This week’s new OTT releases span a wide variety of genres. From a British period drama film that continues a highly popular TV series to an Indian patriotic film set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. There is also a film about a man who undergoes a procedure that changes his facial appearance, only to face an identity crisis from within. Another title follows a maid who becomes part of a problematic family and the impact it has on them. Then a new series explores Bangladesh’s liberation and India’s role in it. All these titles and more are arriving on streaming this week. To find out the names, release dates, platforms, plot summaries, and trailers, scroll down.

Netflix

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (English) – March 20, 2026

Four years after the series concluded, Tommy Shelby returns in a feature film. After living in self-imposed exile, he comes back to Birmingham to stop his son from doing the Nazis’ bidding. With fake British pound notes being produced in concentration camps, Tommy steps in to prevent a disastrous outcome for the British Empire.

Border 2 (Hindi) – March 20, 2026

Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the story highlights the sacrifices military personnel made to achieve victory. It follows the lives of three officers, one from each branch of the military, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, showing not only the struggles they faced on the battlefield but also what their families back home had to endure.

A Different Man (English) – March 20, 2026

Edward once had facial disfigurement due to neurofibromatosis, but an experimental treatment cured him of the condition, leaving him with a handsome face. When his neighbor, on whom he has a crush, writes a play about his life, the actor who portrays him becomes involved with her, pushing Edward into an unexpected identity crisis.

Prime Video

Deadloch season 2 (English) – March 20, 2026

Eddie Redcliffe’s former police partner has gone missing, and as Dulcie Collins and Eddie begin investigating the case, human remains are discovered inside a crocodile. At the same time, two backpackers are also missing. Whose remains were found inside the crocodile? What happened to the backpackers, and are they connected to Eddie’s former partner’s disappearance?

Invincible Season 4 (English) – March 18, 2026

Season 4 will deal with the Viltrumite War arc adapted from the comics, alongside a new Hell storyline featuring characters like Damien Darkblood and Satan.

The Housemaid (English) – March 19, 2026

A psychological thriller that follows Millie Calloway, played by Sydney Sweeney, who becomes the new live-in housemaid for the Winchester family. Soon, she realizes that something is not right with the family dynamic. Nina Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried, has issues of her own that are negatively affecting the household. Why is Andrew Winchester, Nina’s husband, played by Brandon Sklenar, putting up with all of this? Will things change now that Millie is there, or will she become collateral damage?

SonyLiv

Jazz City (Bengali) – March 19, 2026

This spy political thriller explores how one half of Pakistan became the independent nation of Bangladesh and how a jazz club across the border in India played a strategic role in the country’s liberation.

Zee5

Kasaragod Embassy (Malayalam) – March 20, 2026

Two cousins hoping for a better future get involved in counterfeiting, only to find themselves embroiled in something far bigger, a high-risk passport counterfeiting operation linked to organized crime.

Landlord (Kannada) – March 19, 2026

Set in rural Karnataka in the 1980s, Sanna Dhani, a powerful landlord, rules over the quiet villagers with unchecked authority, his power firmly rooted in feudalism. An idealistic laborer named Rachayya believes that change can come through institutions and the law of the land. But as time passes, he begins to realize that things may not change so easily and that a revolution might be necessary. The question is, will he become a part of that revolution?

JioHotstar

Wicked: For Good (English) – March 21, 2026

A sequel to Wicked (2024), this musical fantasy drama is an adaptation of the second act of the 2003 stage musical. Set before the events of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, it explores the relationship between Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda, and how they affect each other for the better

Apple TV Plus

Imperfect Woman (English) – March 18, 2026

Nancy, played by Kate Mara, is murdered, and her two friends, Mary, played by Elisabeth Moss, and Eleanor, played by Kerry Washington, must deal with the aftermath while uncovering a different side of their friend, along with the truth about her marital life, where everything is not what it seemed from the outside.

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