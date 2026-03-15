The Malayalam crime comedy Pennu Case, starring Nikhila Vimal and Hakkim Shahjahan, has quietly started climbing the charts on Prime Video. The film has already climbed to the 9th position in its category on the platform. Despite this, the film still seems to be flying under the radar for many viewers.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes, Pennu Case offers a mix of crime, comedy, and drama. But does the film actually deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist, or is it one you can safely skip? Let’s break it down.

Pennu Case Plot: A Wedding That Turns Into A Criminal Investigation

Pennu Case begins on the wedding day of Subash, played by Aju Varghese, who is about to marry Nikhila Vimal’s character. However, before the ceremony can take place, several men storm the wedding and claim that they are already married to the bride. According to them, she has been conning men across Kerala by using different identities.

The situation soon turns into a police case and reaches the station, where Circle Inspector Manoj, played by Hakkim Shahjahan, takes charge of the investigation as the station house officer. As he digs deeper into Rohini’s past, the case begins to unravel something much bigger, eventually leading to the discovery of a large cross-border conspiracy.

Pennu Case Performances: Nikhila Vimal Carries The Film

Coming to the script, it works overall, though some of the comedic moments do not land. The titular character is written well, and the narrative remains grounded. The performances of the main cast are excellent, especially Nikhila Vimal, who convincingly switches between different character shades. Hakkim Shahjahan also feels perfectly suited for the role.

However, the supporting actors are somewhat hit-or-miss. The sound mixing is also poor. Even with a premium audio setup, some dialogues from background characters are difficult to understand. On the positive side, the background score is good and enjoyable.

Pennu Case’s Police Station Setting Feels Surprisingly Fresh

Refreshing take on policing. Unlike many pro-police films or films that attempt to whitewash the institution, like Action Hero Biju from Mollywood, Pennu Case avoids explicitly depicting police brutality and therefore does not attempt to rationalize or justify it. Instead, the police station has its own small herbal garden, where officers maintain a modest vegetable farm. Minor offenders who do not warrant serious punishment are often assigned simple tasks in the garden, turning the space into a site of quiet correction rather than harsh discipline.

For the most part, the police are portrayed as ordinary human beings doing their jobs while also navigating the internal power politics within the institution.

Watch Or Skip Verdict: Is Pennu Case Worth Your Time?

Watch it if you enjoy light investigative dramas with a quirky premise and strong lead performances. The straightforward storytelling and brisk runtime make it an effortless OTT watch.

However, if you’re expecting a tightly written crime thriller with consistently sharp comedy, the uneven supporting performances and weak sound mixing might hold it back. Overall, Pennu Case works best as a casual streaming pick rather than a must-watch crime drama.

Pennu Case Trailer

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